Men’s Soccer Ties St. John’s, 1-1, In BIG EAST Play
Providence, RI – The Providence College men’s soccer team tied St. John’s, 1-1, on Wednesday, Oct. 19 is Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. Jason Pereira (Bloomfield, NJ) scored the Lone goal for the Friars.
SCORE
Providence 1 | St. John’s 1
RECORDS
Providence 4-4-6 (2-2-4 BIG EAST) | St. John’s 4-6-4 (2-2-3 BIG EAST)
VENUE
Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium | Providence, RI
GAME FLOW & NOTES
– Both teams had a slow start with only eight shots taken, led by the Friars’ six.
– The only shots on target were two by Providence.
– The Friars notched an early 1-0 lead after Jason Pereira put the Friars on the board in the 58th minute with an assist from Christopher Roman (Glastonbury, Conn.).
– The Red Storm answered in the 72n.d minute after Wesley Leggett placed the ball into the top left corner of the net.
– The Friars had 17 total shot attempts, five of which came in the last 10 minutes of regulation.
– Pereira led the Friar offense with five total shots, followed by Gevork Diarbian (Cranston, RI) who had three.
– Providence held a 6-1 corner kick edge and outshot the Red Storm 9-1 with shots on goal.
HOW THEY SCORED
(1-0) – Providence – 57:36/2n.d – Jason Pereira got the ball to the top right corner of the net in the 58th minute after a long pass from Esben Wolf (Copenhagen, Denmark) was headed to Pereira by Roman.
(1-1) – St. John’s – 71:12/2n.d – Wesley Leggett got the shot off after a through ball from Nigel Griffith was tapped through Providence Defenders by Antek Sienkel to get Leggett the ball in the box.
GOALKEEPERS
St. John’s – Zenden Hart– 8 saves, 1 goal allowed
Providence – Rimi Olatunji (Brampton, Ontario) – 0 saves, 1 goal allowed
STAT COMPARISON
St. John’s-
Shots: 3
Shots on goal: 1
Corner kicks: 1
Fouls: 8
Clay: 8
Providence-
Shots: 17
Shots on goal: 9
Corner kicks: 6
Fouls: 9
Clay: 0
WHAT’S NEXT
The Friars will travel to Cincinnati, Ohio to face Xavier University on Oct. 29 at 7:00 pm before welcoming Creighton University to Anderson Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7:00 pm to close out the 2022 regular season at home.