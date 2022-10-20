Men’s Soccer Ties St. John’s, 1-1, In BIG EAST Play

Next Game: at Xavier University 10/29/2022 | 7:00 PM October 29 (Sat) / 7:00 PM at Xavier University

Providence, RI – The Providence College men’s soccer team tied St. John’s, 1-1, on Wednesday, Oct. 19 is Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. Jason Pereira (Bloomfield, NJ) scored the Lone goal for the Friars.

SCORE

Providence 1 | St. John’s 1

RECORDS

Providence 4-4-6 (2-2-4 BIG EAST) | St. John’s 4-6-4 (2-2-3 BIG EAST)

VENUE

Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium | Providence, RI

GAME FLOW & NOTES

– Both teams had a slow start with only eight shots taken, led by the Friars’ six.

– The only shots on target were two by Providence.

– The Friars notched an early 1-0 lead after Jason Pereira put the Friars on the board in the 58th minute with an assist from Christopher Roman (Glastonbury, Conn.).

– The Red Storm answered in the 72n.d minute after Wesley Leggett placed the ball into the top left corner of the net.

– The Friars had 17 total shot attempts, five of which came in the last 10 minutes of regulation.

– Pereira led the Friar offense with five total shots, followed by Gevork Diarbian (Cranston, RI) who had three.

– Providence held a 6-1 corner kick edge and outshot the Red Storm 9-1 with shots on goal.

HOW THEY SCORED

(1-0) – Providence – 57:36/2n.d – Jason Pereira got the ball to the top right corner of the net in the 58th minute after a long pass from Esben Wolf (Copenhagen, Denmark) was headed to Pereira by Roman.

(1-1) – St. John’s – 71:12/2n.d – Wesley Leggett got the shot off after a through ball from Nigel Griffith was tapped through Providence Defenders by Antek Sienkel to get Leggett the ball in the box.

GOALKEEPERS

St. John’s – Zenden Hart– 8 saves, 1 goal allowed

Providence – Rimi Olatunji (Brampton, Ontario) – 0 saves, 1 goal allowed

STAT COMPARISON

St. John’s-

Shots: 3

Shots on goal: 1

Corner kicks: 1

Fouls: 8

Clay: 8

Providence-

Shots: 17

Shots on goal: 9

Corner kicks: 6

Fouls: 9

Clay: 0

WHAT’S NEXT

The Friars will travel to Cincinnati, Ohio to face Xavier University on Oct. 29 at 7:00 pm before welcoming Creighton University to Anderson Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7:00 pm to close out the 2022 regular season at home.