Men’s Soccer Ties Princeton in Home Opener

Next Game: Yale 9/5/2022 | 7 PM ET Sept. 05 (Mon) / 7 PM ET Yale

PISCATAWAY, NJ – The Rutgers men’s soccer team’s home opener against Princeton ended in a 1-1 tie on Friday night at Yurcak Field. Jackson Temple netted his first goal of the campaign while goalkeeper Ciaran Dalton made four saves in net.

The two teams went back-and-forth until the start of the contest, trading chances. The first shot did not come until the 16th minute with an off target attempt from the Tigers. The opposition would follow up with another try before MD Myers took the first shot of the day for the Scarlet Knights in the 27th minute.

The teams continued to battle until Temple broke through in the 41st minute, scoring off a pass from Ola Maeland right in front of the net to take the 1-0 lead.

41′ | JACKSON TEMPLE!! The senior gets his first goal of the season to put the Scarlet Knights ahead just before the half! Rutgers 1, Princeton 0 🎥 https://t.co/8KTYEaFLJ0

📻 https://t.co/dDY6dSEEgN

📊 https://t.co/UqqRSsfI6L#GoRU | #RUMS pic.twitter.com/nb3IXV22C9 — Rutgers Men’s Soccer (@RUMensSoccer) September 2, 2022

Rutgers went into Halftime with a 6-3 edge in shots and a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks.

Coming out of the locker room, both teams continued to find opportunities in transition. In the 56th minute, Princeton had a goal brought back after an offsides call. The Tigers kept up the pressure, however, coming back to score the equalizer in the 77th minute of play.

Physical play continued as both programs were awarded yellow cards just moments apart in the final 10 minutes of the game. Princeton ended the night with four yellow cards while RU was assessed just one.

Neither team found the back of the net before the end of regulation, resulting in a tie. RU ended the contest with the advantage in both shots (13-8) and corner kicks (7-3).

Game Notes

Temple recorded his first goal of the season against Princeton after leading the team through the 2021 fall with six scores. They sit tied for second on the team with three points, also adding an assist against Creighton.

Maeland earned his second assist of the year as he Assisted Ian Abbey ‘s goal against Omaha.

‘s goal against Omaha. Matthew Acosta Myers and Temple each led the team with three shots while Myers also put two on goal.

Myers and Temple each led the team with three shots while Myers also put two on goal. Freshman Abbey earned his first collegiate start at forward while fellow rookie Dalton made his second appearance of the season in the starting lineup.

15 Scarlet Knights saw the pitch on Friday night. The starting back line of Chris Tiao , Hugo Le Guennec , Joey Zalinsky , Cole Sotack and Dalton played all 90 minutes. Acosta also played the entirety of the contest.

Next Up

Rutgers will return to Yurcak to face another Ivy League opponent in Yale on Monday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m

Follow Along

Follow Rutgers men’s soccer on Twitter and Instagram (@RUMensSoccer) for all of the latest news and updates. The team is also on Facebook (www.facebook.com/RutgersMensSoccer). For all Rutgers Athletics news follow us on Twitter (@RUAthletics), Instagram (@RUAthletics), and Facebook (www.facebook.com/RutgersAthletics). For additional updates, please download the Gameday App.