Men’s Soccer Ties No. 19 Red Dragons, 1-1

TROY, NY – Sophomore Julio Rodriguez finished a feed from his brother Joaquin Rodriguez in the 71st minute to tie the game and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s soccer team finished deadlocked with No. 19 Oneonta State 1-1 in a non-league game at East Campus Stadium. The Engineers increased their unbeaten streak to three games (2-0-1) and improved to 2-2-2, while the Red Dragons are now 4-0-1.

The visitors took a 1-0 lead in the 58th minute on a strong individual effort from senior Lucas Fecci, who beat a defender before firing a shot into the upper right corner of the goal. Ian Zingaro earned the assist after sliding the ball to Fecci.

RPI, which had the better of the play throughout the second half, tied the game 13 minutes later. Paul Silva started the play when he booted the ball from the right corner towards the center, where it was knocked down by an Oneonta defender. RPI’s Liam McDermott collected the loose ball and passed to Julio Rodriguez , who was alone 15 yards out. Rodriguez passed the ball to his left and into the center of the field, where his brother stepped into a right-footed shot that was placed just under the crossbar.

Oneonta had the best opportunity to break the tie from that point but a bad angle shot from 22 yards out by Fecci with RPI keeper Luke Brezak up the field sailed right of the goal.

Brezak finished with five saves, including a big one with under 20 to play in the first half, while Red Dragons keeper Nate Hanna also had five saves.

Oneonta had a 12-9 edge in shots and RPI had four corner kicks to one for the Red Dragons.

Rensselaer Returns to action on Wednesday against The College of New Jersey (7:30pm). Oneonta also plays again on Wednesday, facing Hartwick College at 4pm.