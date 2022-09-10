Men’s Soccer Ties Host Seahawks 3-3

Next Game: vs. Salisbury University 9/11/2022 | 2:00 PM Sept. 11 (Sun) / 2:00 PM vs. Salisbury University History

ST. MARY’S CITY, MD.- The TCNJ men’s soccer team had a hard-fought battle with St. Mary’s College on Saturday, resulting in a 3-3 tie.

TCNJ Struck first in the 32n.d minute is a Jake Gershon goal Assisted by Bobby Hunter . The Lions were able to keep possession after a corner kick which Hunter was able to send a low running cross in front of the net for Gershon to deposit a goal.

The goal marks Gershon’s second in two games as well as Hunter’s second assist in the last two.

St. Mary’s was able to answer quickly on a brilliant cross and header that managed to get past Julian Franco in the upper right corner of the net.

It would be the only shot on goal of the half for the Seahawks and one of two shots on goal for the Lions that would find the back of the net during the first half.

Saint Mary’s would take the lead about Midway through the second half, but the Lions would quickly answer just six minutes later with a Mike Garofalo goal to tie the game at two apiece. Garofalo stepped in front of a Saint Mary’s pass, deflecting it to Justin Dominique . Dominique placed a shot on goal which was saved but the rebound ended up right in front of the net for Garofalo to tap in.

It wasn’t too much longer before the Seahawks answered back with yet another header, this one coming from a corner kick to give St. Mary’s the lead once again.

Just when the Lions seemed finished for good, a Seahawk handball would give the Lions a penalty kick with 20 seconds left. A Danny Hyde free kick would connect with the head of Justin Dominique and trickled into the net with nine seconds left in the contest.

The clock hit zero with the score tied at three.

TCNJ will wrap up the Seahawk Classic with a game against Salisbury on Sunday at 2PM.