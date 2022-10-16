Men’s soccer ties Harvard at home

Next Game: at Penn 10/22/2022 | 5:00 P.M October 22 (Sat) / 5:00 PM at Penn History

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Brown men’s soccer team tied Harvard in a scoreless affair Saturday evening at Stevenson-Pincince Field. The Bears move to 6-3-2 on the year while the Crimson are now 5-4-3. Both teams have a 0-1-2 record in league play.

“I think it’s a sign of progress that while our performance level was not quite there tonight, we were still able to get a point,” Friends of Brown Men’s Soccer Head Coaching Chair Chase Wileman said. “We just have to keep working as a group to try and get closer to our potential more consistently. One thing for sure is that we have been tough to beat and we kept another clean sheet tonight, which is a real positive.”

Harvard’s best chance in the game came early on when in the 16th minute, a ball was headed towards the goal, but cleared off the line by Owen Schwartz before it could cross.

The Bears created a couple of dangerous looking chances throughout the game, the first of which came in the 28thth minute when the Crimson goalie had to fully extend to stop Come on Dadzie’s shot from 20 yards out from sailing into the top left corner.

A few minutes later, Scott Gustafson tried to bicycle one home, but the Harvard keeper was ready and caught it easily.

In the second half, the Crimson put three more shots on goal, but Henrik Weiper was able to stop all of them. He would have been credited with a fourth, and an impressive one at that, when he had to make a split-second decision to charge at a streaking Harvard forward who was eventually called offside. Nevertheless, Weiper made the would-be stop with his left foot with just 20 seconds remaining in the game.

On the night, shots were almost even at 7-6 in favor of Harvard. The Crimson held the advantage in Corners at 13-7.

Dadzie led the Bears with three shots. Gustafson had two.

Weiper picked up his Ivy League-leading fifth shutout of the season.

Brown will continue league action next Saturday, Oct. 22 with a 5 pm road matchup at Penn.

BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletics program, and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation makes an immediate impact on today’s Brown Bears and helps them to be their best in the classroom, in competition and most importantly in the community. To learn more about supporting the Bears, please click here.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

For the latest on Brown Athletics, please follow

@BrownU_Bears on Twitter, @BrownU_Bears on Instagram, like BrownUBears on Facebook and subscribe to the BrownAthletics YouTube channel.