Men’s Soccer Ties Harvard, 2-2

Princeton had the better of the first 46 minutes against visiting Harvard, but the Crimson scored twice in the final 25 minutes to escape Roberts Stadium with a 2-2 draw.

The Tigers were on their front feet for most of the first half, finally getting on the board in the 25th minute via a Daniel Diaz on Bon header. Walker Gillespie helped drive the play down the left flank, stopping and drawing a pass back to Mateo Godoy who looped a long cross towards the top of the box where Diaz Bonilla flicked a header home.



It’s He… It’s DDB! Long cross from Godoy is headed home by Daniel Diaz on Bon for a 1-0 Princeton lead! pic.twitter.com/pJM6D1O6xK — Princeton Men’s Soccer (@TigerMensSoccer) November 5, 2022

Walker Gillespie headed the Tigers to a 2-0 lead just 0:44 into the second half, finishing a redirect header from Diaz Bonilla.

Right Place, Right Time! Huge clear from Giuliano Fravolini Whitchurch to keep the Crimson off the scoreboard! pic.twitter.com/crEhZJpOuv — Princeton Men’s Soccer (@TigerMensSoccer) November 5, 2022

The Tigers appeared to be in control, but Harvard rallied for a stunning tie.

Ludovico Rollo scored first for the Crimson in the 66th minute, sneaking home a loose ball following a Crimson corner.

With 5:03 remaining, Harvard again connected on a set piece. Allesandro Arlotti sent in a free kick from about 25 yards away, and James Fahmy pounced on the rebound.

Princeton closes the 2023 season next Saturday, hosting No. 21 Penn at 4 p.m