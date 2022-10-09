Men’s Soccer Ties First-Place UAlbany 0-0

Next Game: University of Massachusetts Lowell 10/15/2022 | 1 p.m October 15 (Sat) / 1 pm University of Massachusetts Lowell History

VESTAL, NY – Binghamton (2-6-4, 0-1-2 AE) played to a scoreless tie against first-place UAlbany (3-5-3, 2-0-1 AE) in an America East men’s soccer game on Saturday night before a crowd of 1,181 fans at the Bearcats Sports Complex. With the draw, the Bearcats are now unbeaten in their past four matches (2-0-2), having only allowed two goals during that stretch.

Binghamton outshot the Great Danes 12-9 and held a 7-6 edge in shots on goal. The Bearcats also led in time of possession by a 51-49 percent margin.

Senior goalkeeper Mats Roorda made six saves and has now gone 119 minutes without allowing a goal. At the other end of the field, Shafique Wilson made seven saves for UAlbany.

“Overall, this was a good performance from our guys,” head Coach Paul Marco said. “We have been getting better the last couple of weeks and I think we are still on that track.”

Binghamton hosts UMass Lowell on Senior Day next Saturday at 1 pm