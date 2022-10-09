Men’s Soccer Ties First-Place UAlbany 0-0
VESTAL, NY – Binghamton (2-6-4, 0-1-2 AE) played to a scoreless tie against first-place UAlbany (3-5-3, 2-0-1 AE) in an America East men’s soccer game on Saturday night before a crowd of 1,181 fans at the Bearcats Sports Complex. With the draw, the Bearcats are now unbeaten in their past four matches (2-0-2), having only allowed two goals during that stretch.
Binghamton outshot the Great Danes 12-9 and held a 7-6 edge in shots on goal. The Bearcats also led in time of possession by a 51-49 percent margin.
Senior goalkeeper Mats Roorda made six saves and has now gone 119 minutes without allowing a goal. At the other end of the field, Shafique Wilson made seven saves for UAlbany.
“Overall, this was a good performance from our guys,” head Coach Paul Marco said. “We have been getting better the last couple of weeks and I think we are still on that track.”
Binghamton hosts UMass Lowell on Senior Day next Saturday at 1 pm