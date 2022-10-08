Men’s Soccer Ties Columbia Despite Fast Start
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard men’s soccer team Hosted its first conference home match of the season at Jordan Field on October 8 and despite a fast start, ended tied with Columbia. Nick White netted the only goal for the Crimson in the 3rdrd minute. With the tie, the Crimson move to 5-4-2 on the season and 0-1-2 in Ivy league play.
Harvard Highlights
- Nick White scored his third goal of the season and now has seven points on the year.
- Starting goalkeeper, Oskar Nilssonmade three saves in net including one key save in a late game scare just feet from the net.
- Harvard controlled the tempo for most of the contest and led in shots (15-6) and shots on goal (7-3).
- Harvard is now 39-26-6 all-time against Columbia.
How It Happened
Harvard gained an early advantage when Nick White stuffed home a goal from a beautiful cross from Willem Ebbinge off a corner kick.
The defensive effort from Harvard was stout, allowing only three shot attempts in the first half.
- Oskar Nilsson made a tremendous diving save, stretching to his right to get a hand on the only Columbia shot to make it on goal.
- Martin Vician had a great chance early in the second half, when Martin Vician corralled a clearance attempt and fired it right back on goal. The Columbia keeper was able to get a hand on it and keep Harvard off the board.
- Columbia netted the equalizer at 56′
- Kristján Gunnarsson had a good look for the game-winner in the 73rd minute off a great run on the right side of the field. His shot sailed just wide as the score stayed knotted.
- Oskar Nillson stepped up to make two huge saves in the final five minutes of play to secure the tying result for the Crimson.
Next Up
Harvard plays at Brown University on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7:00 pm (ESPN+) at Stevenson-Pincince Field in Providence, RI