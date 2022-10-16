Men’s Soccer Ties Columbia, 1-1

A game which struggled to elicit much drama over the first 75 minutes found plenty of excitement in the final 15 as Princeton and Columbia played to a 1-1 draw in New York City.

James Wangsness broke the ice in the 75th minute, scoring his second goal of the season as he sent a low bounder inside the far left post. Daniel Ittycher and Francis Akomeah had the assists — for Ittycher, the helper was the first point of his Collegiate career.

Tie No More! James Wangness finds the twine and we are ahead in NYC, 1-0! pic.twitter.com/WnrBOaCaw8 — Princeton Men’s Soccer (@TigerMensSoccer) October 15, 2022

The Strike from Wangsness came on Princeton’s 10th shot of the game and finished off a sequence where the Tigers had been building towards an eventual score. After only taking three shots in the opening half, Princeton had six in the second period before connecting for the goal.

Columbia equalized in the 86th minute via a Will DeNight free kick, snatching two points from the Tigers. The goal was a long Strike from about 30 yards out which curled under the bar and just out of William Watson’s reach.

The Lions had a chance to steal all three points in the final minute, but William Watson made a diving save with 0:33 remaining to salvage the tie for the Tigers.

Final: Princeton 1, Columbia 1 William Watson with a huge diving stop to finish off the match and salvage the draw. pic.twitter.com/I3OWGRfCsE — Princeton Men’s Soccer (@TigerMensSoccer) October 15, 2022

Columbia had the best chance of the first half, but an attacking foul in tight negated a shot which had found the back of the net. Each team mustered three shots in the opening half — Columbia posting a slight 2-1 edge in shots on goal.

In the second half, William Watson was called on to make a save in the 52nd minute as he charged off his line and collected a looping offering from Evan Kim.

In the 63rd minute, Princeton had its best attacking pressure with a Ryan Clare shot that was knocked away by a Columbia defender’s foot just before it crossed the goal line. The Tigers would earn two ensuing Corners off the play, but neither caused a serious issue for the Lions. In the 69th minute, Daniel Ittycher had another good look, but his shot to the left post was denied.