Men’s Soccer ties Brockport 1-1

ROCHESTER, NY – The RIT men’s soccer team tied Brockport 1-1 in the season-opener Thursday evening in the first game on the newly renovated Doug May Field. Sophomore David Merriman scored for the Tigers in the 77th minute, and Brockport’s Russ Domm tied the game in the 90th minute.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Merriman gave RIT the lead on a header into the bottom-right corner off an assist from a senior Randy Dickersbach .

. RIT had a chance when first year defender Krzysztof Antiporowicz sent a pass to the sophomore forward Jaden Winall Longdon who fired a shot over the cross-bar.

sent a pass to the sophomore forward who fired a shot over the cross-bar. Trapp made two huge saves on Domm in the 70th minute when he got free inside the RIT penalty box. Trapp made the initial save, got back to his feet and turned aside Domm’s second shot, while a third shot from Matthew Stefaniw was blocked by an RIT defender.

Domm tied the game in the dying seconds of regulation on his blast from 18-yards out into the lower right corner.

GAME NOTES

RIT fired 10 shots including three on target, while Brockport finished with 13 shots and seven on net.

The Tigers had six corner kicks to two for the Golden Eagles.

Trapp finished with six saves, while Andrew Taylor made two saves in net for the Golden Eagles.

UP NEXT:

RIT Returns to action on Sunday (Sept. 4) at Marietta at 1:00 PM