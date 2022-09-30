Men’s soccer ties Boston University – The Lafayette

On Saturday, the men’s soccer team (6-2-1 overall, 1-0-1 conference) made the trip up to Beantown and Drew Boston University 0-0. Off to its best start to the season in years, Lafayette entered the match on a two-game winning streak, which included winning its first Patriot League match of the year against Holy Cross.

The Boston University Terriers were not to be overlooked. While Lafayette held the better win/loss record, Boston University Shocked No. 9 New Hampshire earlier this month.

In the first half, the Leopards and Terriers had three shots each, none of which were on target. Lafayette notably had no corner kicks, but the team’s solid defense was repeatedly able to stop dangerous counterattacks and runs from the Terriers.

The Leopard’s defense has been their strong suit throughout this season as they have given up only six goals through the first nine games of the year.

Senior Captain and goalkeeper Alex Sutton praised his team’s defense and its improvement throughout the season.

“We’ve had incredible defense this year, I’ve honestly had to do less [saves] as opposed to past years. All the guys have been holding up really well and working together,” Sutton said.

The second half, while still a goalless battle, was primarily dictated by the Terriers. Boston held more possession and made two shots on target.

Lafayette could not take advantage of a free kick in the final six minutes, while Boston University had 11 Corners that they could not convert on.

In the 82nd minute, the Terriers nearly scored as the shot nailed the crossbar before a Boston sophomore hit the rebound shot dangerously on target. This was saved by Sutton, who was involved with much of the action in the last ten minutes and recorded two saves.

In the final seconds, Lafayette blocked another dangerous shot in the penalty area. This last-minute charge by the Terriers was reminiscent of the only Leopards’ loss of the month when they dropped a game to St. Francis by giving up a last-minute goal. However, the Leopards’ defense came through once more on Saturday, sealing a draw.

Lafayette finished the game with one shot on target, while Boston University had two. While the Terriers led the game on offense, Lafayette’s resilience and impressive defense kept its Patriot League unbeaten streak going.

Following the game, the Leopards now look ahead to more Patriot League play.

“I’ve had a lot of experience with playing high-pressure games being an upperclassman, so I know what it takes to make the Playoffs and do well,” Sutton said. “We don’t like to look ahead too much, we take it game by game and only look for the next game ahead of us.”

The team will travel to Lewisburg, Pa. Tomorrow to face Bucknell University at 6 pm