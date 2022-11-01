Men’s soccer ties 2–2 with Brown in the third-to-last game

This past Sunday, the Princeton men’s soccer team (6–5–3 overall, 1–2–2 Ivy League) tied with Brown (7–4–3, 0–2–3) in one of their last Ivy games of the season at Stevenson-Pincince Field.

The Tigers had a strong first half with senior midfielder Ryan Clare scoring in the 13th minute of play, followed by junior forward Walker Gillespie’s goal in the 31st minute. Gillespie was assisted by sophomore midfielder James Wangsness. From the defensive end, Wangsness set Gillespie up right in front of the box, offering him an opportunity on net.

Although the Tigers had a 2–0 lead heading into the second half, the Bears countered with two goals in the second half, resulting in a 2–2 tie. In total, the Tigers led with 13 shots and nine of those on goal, compared to Brown’s nine shots and four on goal.

While reflecting on Sunday’s performance, Gillespie told The Daily Princetonian, “I think we had a great game offensively against Brown. We had a great balance of finding pockets underneath the back line and playing balls in behind. We got plenty of opportunities but just needed to be a little more efficient with putting the ball in the back of the net.”

Sophomore goalkeeper Will Watson saved a header from Brown in the 89th minute to maintain the tie for Princeton.

As the season begins to come to a close, the Tigers will be visited by Harvard (8–4–3, 2–1–2) at Roberts Stadium on Saturday and Penn (10–2–2, 4–1) the following weekend.

“All of my teammates and I love competing, so just because we aren’t playing for an Ivy League Championship doesn’t mean that there will be any drop in level or competitiveness,” Gillespie added. “I have full confidence that we’ll be able to get a win streak going to end the season.”

Sophie Steidle is a contributor to the Sports section at the ‘Prince.’ Please direct any correction requests to [email protected].