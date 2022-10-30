Men’s Soccer Ties #19 Xavier, 0-0, In BIG EAST Play

Next Game: Creighton University 11/2/2022 | 7:00 PM Nov. 02 (Wed) / 7:00 PM Creighton University

CINCINNATI, OHIO – The Providence College men’s soccer team tied #19 Xavier, 0-0, on Saturday night (Oct. 29) at Corcoran Field in Cincinnati, Ohio.

SCORE

Providence 0 | Xavier 0

RECORDS

Providence 4-4-7 (2-2-5 BIG EAST) | Xavier 9-1-6 (3-1-5 BIG EAST)

VENUE

Corcoran Field | Cincinnati, Ohio

GAME FLOW & NOTES

– Providence attempted six shots in the first half and landed two on goal.

– Providence added an additional five shots in the second half but couldn’t convert despite three shots landing on goal.

– The Friars stopped a late push from the Musketeers in the final minutes to maintain the tie.

– Brendan McSorley (Randolph, NJ) and Gevork Diarbian (Cranston, RI) led the Friar offense, each getting four shots off.

– Providence held a 4-3 corner kick edge over the Musketeers.

HOW THEY SCORED

AS

GOALKEEPERS

Xavier – Cole Jensen – 4 saves, 0 goals allowed

Providence – Rimi Olatunji (Brampton, Ontario) – 3 saves, 0 goals allowed

STAT COMPARISON

Xavier-

Shots: 9

Shots on goal: 3

Corner kicks: 3

Fouls: 15

Clay: 4

Providence-

Shots: 11

Shots on goal: 5

Corner kicks: 4

Fouls: 11

Clays: 3

WHAT’S NEXT

The Friars will welcome Creighton University to Anderson Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7:00 pm to close out the 2022 regular season at home.

-GO FRIARS!-