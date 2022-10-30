Men’s Soccer Ties #19 Xavier, 0-0, In BIG EAST Play

CINCINNATI, OHIO – The Providence College men’s soccer team tied #19 Xavier, 0-0, on Saturday night (Oct. 29) at Corcoran Field in Cincinnati, Ohio.

SCORE
Providence 0 | Xavier 0

RECORDS
Providence 4-4-7 (2-2-5 BIG EAST) | Xavier 9-1-6 (3-1-5 BIG EAST)

VENUE
Corcoran Field | Cincinnati, Ohio

GAME FLOW & NOTES
– Providence attempted six shots in the first half and landed two on goal.
– Providence added an additional five shots in the second half but couldn’t convert despite three shots landing on goal.
– The Friars stopped a late push from the Musketeers in the final minutes to maintain the tie.
Brendan McSorley (Randolph, NJ) and Gevork Diarbian (Cranston, RI) led the Friar offense, each getting four shots off.
– Providence held a 4-3 corner kick edge over the Musketeers.

HOW THEY SCORED
AS

GOALKEEPERS
Xavier – Cole Jensen – 4 saves, 0 goals allowed
Providence – Rimi Olatunji (Brampton, Ontario) – 3 saves, 0 goals allowed

STAT COMPARISON
Xavier-
Shots: 9
Shots on goal: 3
Corner kicks: 3
Fouls: 15
Clay: 4

Providence-
Shots: 11
Shots on goal: 5
Corner kicks: 4
Fouls: 11
Clays: 3

WHAT’S NEXT
The Friars will welcome Creighton University to Anderson Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7:00 pm to close out the 2022 regular season at home.

