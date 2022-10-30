Men’s Soccer Ties #19 Xavier, 0-0, In BIG EAST Play
CINCINNATI, OHIO – The Providence College men’s soccer team tied #19 Xavier, 0-0, on Saturday night (Oct. 29) at Corcoran Field in Cincinnati, Ohio.
SCORE
Providence 0 | Xavier 0
RECORDS
Providence 4-4-7 (2-2-5 BIG EAST) | Xavier 9-1-6 (3-1-5 BIG EAST)
VENUE
Corcoran Field | Cincinnati, Ohio
GAME FLOW & NOTES
– Providence attempted six shots in the first half and landed two on goal.
– Providence added an additional five shots in the second half but couldn’t convert despite three shots landing on goal.
– The Friars stopped a late push from the Musketeers in the final minutes to maintain the tie.
– Brendan McSorley (Randolph, NJ) and Gevork Diarbian (Cranston, RI) led the Friar offense, each getting four shots off.
– Providence held a 4-3 corner kick edge over the Musketeers.
HOW THEY SCORED
AS
GOALKEEPERS
Xavier – Cole Jensen – 4 saves, 0 goals allowed
Providence – Rimi Olatunji (Brampton, Ontario) – 3 saves, 0 goals allowed
STAT COMPARISON
Xavier-
Shots: 9
Shots on goal: 3
Corner kicks: 3
Fouls: 15
Clay: 4
Providence-
Shots: 11
Shots on goal: 5
Corner kicks: 4
Fouls: 11
Clays: 3
WHAT’S NEXT
The Friars will welcome Creighton University to Anderson Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7:00 pm to close out the 2022 regular season at home.
