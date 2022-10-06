MEN’S SOCCER: THE PORTUGUESE CONNECTION

The IUPUI Men’s Soccer team was surrounded by new faces this fall after first year head coach Sid van Druenen brought in 15 new players – over 50% of the current roster. While most of the newcomers are from the Midwest or were Midwest-based, three players had to travel a little further to get to Indianapolis. Defender Edgar Correia and forward Vasco Berardo both arrived on campus from Portugal, while defender Pedro Arruda arrived from Montverde Academy in Florida by way of São Paulo, Brazil. It is no accident that there is a distinct Portuguese flavor – van Druenen spent his formative years in Portugal.

“Relationships are everything in recruiting. Being able to rely on a network that I trust is massive for the success of the program,” van Druenen explained. “Having spent 24 years of my life in Portugal, automatically I am very familiar with the soccer scene there and have invested the time needed to build that high quality of a network and trust to help us here [at IUPUI].”

It goes both ways though – van Druenen’s presence here made a big impact in all three’s decision-making process to choose IUPUI.

“The moment I met Coach Sid, I was sold all the way,” Berardo said. “The plans for the future, the school, it was the best decision. But the fact that Sid spoke Portuguese and understood where I was coming from, made me feel great about deciding to come here.”

Correia had a similar moment of clarity during the recruitment process. “A friend told me about college soccer and told me that it has improved in the last few years, and it sounded like a good opportunity to go to America and to go try and be a pro,” Correia explained. “But the Coach being Portuguese helped a lot in my decision, I just felt more comfortable knowing that he was Portuguese and if I needed help, I could ask someone who understood me, and I thought I would feel more at home.”

While Berardo and Correia had never set foot in the US prior to preseason, Arruda had been in the US for four years already, after having made the decision at 15 to come to the United States for his high school education, with the hope to play combine high level athletics with an education – something that is just not possible in Brazil, Arruda explained. His experience has proven invaluable as he helps fellow Portuguese speakers Berardo and Correia adjust to life in the United States.

“I came to the US when I was 15 and at first it was pretty hard to be without my parents, but I started to make friends and understand the culture, and it kind of made me want to stay here,” Arruda said. “Since I had been here for a long time, I was able to help Edgar and Vasco with their English. It’s nice to have that support system, especially since I had gone through it.”

Once Correia and Berardo found out about each other’s commitments the two began a friendship in Portugal, speaking on an almost everyday basis about the upcoming season. The two are now roommates, something that has helped ease the homesickness each has encountered thus far.

“Having Pedro and Edgar is very good support system. When someone needs feedback in school or on the field, it’s easy to get good feedback. Edgar is my roommate, and it is very easy to live with him because we share the same culture and background – we understand each other,” Berardo said.

Building that new culture has been one of Arruda’s favorite parts of his college experience. “It’s so cool how we come from all over the world, and we can be in the same, new, different, place and create a new culture that is unique to us as a team.”

While the transition hasn’t been easy – leaving behind family members thousands of miles away never is – all three have found a new family in the heart of Midwest America.

“It’s hard because I can’t feel my father’s touch – I can only Facetime – and it’s a new culture and a new language so it’s been hard. But the football has helped because I am connecting with my teammates when I play,” Correia explained. “When I play, I’m happy and I share the field with my friends, so we have a connection and share emotions, so it has helped me create friendships.”

“It was never an easy decision to make, but for our future and what we want to pursue, it was the best decision,” Berardo said. “The people were very welcoming and received us in a way I didn’t expect at all – it was fantastic, they are my second family.”