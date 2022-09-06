MEN’S SOCCER — Texas Lutheran Plays Roanoke to a Draw

TLU Sports Information & Sports Marketing

For Immediate ReleaseSALEM, VA — The Texas Lutheran men’s soccer team played the Roanoke College Maroons to a draw at nil Monday afternoon at Donald J. Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia, to conclude the 2022 VBR Sports Roanoke College Men’s Soccer Invitational Hosted by Roanoke College. Bulldogs out-shot the Maroons 8-5 in a tightly contested match as the Bulldogs suffocating defensive efforts continued Monday in what made for a great Tactical match. Noel Pena (Houston/Cy-Falls) and Caleb Weed (San Antonio/Warren) both maintained clean sheets with Weed taking the decision. This makes for the Bulldogs third consecutive shutout to start the 2022 season. Arthur William (Cibolo/Steele), Louis Hart (Missouri City/Ridge Point), and Luis Green (Monterrey, Mexico/Smithson Valley) all had shots on-goal for the Bulldogs. The Maroons would tally more Corners than the Bulldogs – finishing with a 4-1 advantage. This match concludes the Bulldogs Virginia road trip as the Bulldogs will return home to Gustafson Field for a match against the Concordia University Tornados on Friday, Sept . 9. The match is set to kickoff at 5 PM CST at Gustafson Field. All streaming and live stats links will be available on tlubulldogs.com.