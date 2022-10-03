Men’s Soccer Teams Up With Grassroot Soccer Ahead of Ivy Home Opener

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania men’s soccer team has teamed up with non-profit organization Grassroot Soccer ahead of its Ivy League home opener this Saturday, October 8 from Penn Park.

Grassroot Soccer is an international organization that uses the power of soccer to educate and mentor adolescents about their greatest health challenges, including HIV/AIDS, malaria, sexual and reproductive health, and gender-based violence.

For every $25 donated, an at-risk child is supported through Grassroot Soccer’s programs and given a far greater opportunity to lead a healthy life. Penn hopes to raise enough money to send at least 100 at-risk youth through Grassroot Soccer’s programs. To date, Grassroot Soccer has graduated over 13 million youth in more than 60 countries!

Each Quaker player hopes to collect at least $250 in donations for the cause ahead of Saturday’s match. Penn will warm up on Saturday in Grassroot Soccer shirts, educational Brochures highlighting the organization’s significant and measurable work will be available throughout the evening, and a Halftime announcement will be made for additional awareness.

