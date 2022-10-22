Men’s Soccer Takes On Coastal Carolina Sunday Night

Old Dominion (6-4-2, 3-1-1) at Coastal Carolina (3-3-6, 0-0-5)

When: October 23, 7 p.m

Where: Conway, SC

Watch: https://es.pn/3TuDVcE

Live Stats: https://bit.ly/3EZdRld

NORFOLK, Va. – After a 1-0 win over South Carolina on Wednesday night, the Old Dominion men’s soccer team heads to Coastal Carolina for a 7 pm kick on Sunday night in Sun Belt Conference East Division action.

The Monarchs got a goal from Louis Beckett in the fifth minute and the ODU (6-4-2, 3-1-1) defense held firm as Michael Statham made six saves and kept the Gamecocks scoreless for his fifth clean sheet of the season.

Tristan Jenkins leads the team in scoring with five goals and one assist for 11 points, while Beckett, Michael Eberle and Jonas Schmalbach all have seven points apiece.

Coastal Carolina (3-3-6, 0-0-5) heads into the contest after a scoreless draw at second-ranked Kentucky on Wednesday night. The Chanticleers have played three scoreless draws in conference play and have tied South Carolina (1-1) and Georgia State (2-2). Alvaro Garcia-Pascual leads them in scoring with seven goals and one assist for 15 points.

Coastal Carolina leads the all-time series 4-1-1. Last season the teams played to a 1-1 draw in Norfolk.

Old Dominion will next see action on Friday, October 28 in a 7 pm kick at Kentucky.