Men’s Soccer Takes Loss At Houston Baptist

Next Game: at St. Thomas 9/24/2022 | 12 p.m

HOUSTON, Texas — Eastern Illinois men’s soccer was defeated 6-0 on the road Saturday night by the Houston Baptist Huskies. With the loss, the Panthers slip to 1-4-1 on the season.

Houston Baptist jumped ahead early, scoring goals in the 2nd, 9th, and 17th minute before adding a fourth goal off of a penalty kick in the 30th minute. The Panthers remained aggressive on offense and were able to afford themselves eight corner kick opportunities in the opening half, but were unable to take advantage as they trailed by four at halftime.

In the second half, Jude Spallinger got the best look of the night for the Panthers in the 80th minute, but his shot on goal was saved by HBU goalie Alex Aitken. The Huskies added two more goals in the 52nd and 78th minutes to make the final margin six goals.

EIU’s Offensive aggression earned them a season-high nine corner kick opportunities for the evening, but they were limited to just six shot attempts by the HBU defense. Along with Spallinger, Sam Eccles and Julian Smith each recorded two shots for the Panthers while Lesego Maloma accounted for one shot.

The Panthers will look to regroup next week as they play their Summit League opener at St. Thomas on Saturday, September 24. Kickoff is scheduled for noon CT.