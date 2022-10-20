Men’s Soccer Takes Early Lead but RMU Rallies for 2-1 win
LEXINGTON, Va. – Despite an early goal from the senior midfielder Tate Pospichalthe VMI men’s soccer team fell 2-1 Wednesday to visiting Robert Morris University in a non-conference game from Patchin Field.
Inside the Box Score:
- Pospichal used his left foot to knock in a feed from the sophomore Alexei Royar in the ninth minute to give VMI a 1-0 edge
- Hugo Kadima (33:17) scored for RMU to tie the contest and Victor Koah scored the game winner at the 50:25 mark of the second half
- VMI senior goalkeeper Gabe Calhoun made four stops on the day
- The Keydets fired seven shots, five in the second half
Looking Deeper:
- VMI had a flurry of three shots with 19 minutes left to play with the Colonial keeper out of position, but the Robert Morris defense blocked each attempt.
- Sophomore Cole Mooney fired the potential game-tying shot from just outside the box in the final minute but his attempt went just high.
Next Time:
The Keydets host Wofford College Saturday at 1 pm in a contest moved up from 3 pm The program’s five Seniors will be honored in a pre-match ceremony.