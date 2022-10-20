Men’s Soccer Takes Early Lead but RMU Rallies for 2-1 win

LEXINGTON, Va. – Despite an early goal from the senior midfielder Tate Pospichalthe VMI men’s soccer team fell 2-1 Wednesday to visiting Robert Morris University in a non-conference game from Patchin Field.

Inside the Box Score:

  • Pospichal used his left foot to knock in a feed from the sophomore Alexei Royar in the ninth minute to give VMI a 1-0 edge
  • Hugo Kadima (33:17) scored for RMU to tie the contest and Victor Koah scored the game winner at the 50:25 mark of the second half
  • VMI senior goalkeeper Gabe Calhoun made four stops on the day
  • The Keydets fired seven shots, five in the second half

Looking Deeper:

  • VMI had a flurry of three shots with 19 minutes left to play with the Colonial keeper out of position, but the Robert Morris defense blocked each attempt.
  • Sophomore Cole Mooney fired the potential game-tying shot from just outside the box in the final minute but his attempt went just high.

Next Time:

The Keydets host Wofford College Saturday at 1 pm in a contest moved up from 3 pm The program’s five Seniors will be honored in a pre-match ceremony.

