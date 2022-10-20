Men’s Soccer Takes Early Lead but RMU Rallies for 2-1 win

Next Game: Wofford 10/22/2022 | 1 pm – Note Time Change October 22 (Sat) / 1 pm – Note Time Change Wofford History

LEXINGTON, Va. – Despite an early goal from the senior midfielder Tate Pospichal the VMI men’s soccer team fell 2-1 Wednesday to visiting Robert Morris University in a non-conference game from Patchin Field.

Inside the Box Score:

Pospichal used his left foot to knock in a feed from the sophomore Alexei Royar in the ninth minute to give VMI a 1-0 edge

Hugo Kadima (33:17) scored for RMU to tie the contest and Victor Koah scored the game winner at the 50:25 mark of the second half

VMI senior goalkeeper Gabe Calhoun made four stops on the day

made four stops on the day The Keydets fired seven shots, five in the second half

Looking Deeper:

VMI had a flurry of three shots with 19 minutes left to play with the Colonial keeper out of position, but the Robert Morris defense blocked each attempt.

Sophomore Cole Mooney fired the potential game-tying shot from just outside the box in the final minute but his attempt went just high.

Next Time:

The Keydets host Wofford College Saturday at 1 pm in a contest moved up from 3 pm The program’s five Seniors will be honored in a pre-match ceremony.