Men’s Soccer Takes Down Whitworth In NWC Action

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Noah Taylor netted two goals, Bernie Jones withstood some late pressure to preserve a shutout and the Whitman College men’s soccer team took down Northwest Conference Rival Whitworth 2-0 on Saturday at the Whitman Athletic Complex.

Jones didn’t see much action until the later stages of the game when he needed command of his box and also came up with a Breakaway save inside the final 10 minutes. Jones made three total saves on the afternoon.

The first half saw much of the possession in Whitman’s attacking half and a handful of chances. Sawyer Valero had one of Whitman’s best opportunities. He was fed a through ball into the penalty area and had a one-on-one with Andrew Wolotira (5 saves) in the net for the Bucs. Valero slotted his shot just wide of the post and the game remained scoreless.

Asher Bachtold and Christian Gomez also had excellent opportunities to score. Wolotira came up big then as well with a pair of point blank saves.

The Blues picked up where they left off and scored the game’s first goal just over one minute into the second half. Mark Bamusiima-Muwanguzi served a ball to the far left post and right to the head of Taylor. Taylor redirected the ball and found the right side netting to put Whitman up.

Taylor struck again in the 56th minute. Derivan Dockter served a ball to the back post which Lucas McAllister one-timed back across the goal. Taylor beat all the Whitworth Defenders to the ball and knocked it into the back of the net to give his team a two-lead.

Whitman is back in action next weekend with games at Willamette (Saturday, Oct. 15) and Linfield (Sunday, Oct. 16). Both kickoffs are set for 2:30 pm



