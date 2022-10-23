Men’s Soccer Takes Down PLU In Battle of NWC Heavyweights

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – In a battle of two of the top teams in the Northwest Conference, the Whitman College men’s soccer team scored a goal in each half to take down Pacific Lutheran 2-1 on Saturday afternoon at the Whitman Athletic Complex.

The win for the Blues (9-6-1, 6-3-1 NWC) puts them just two points behind the Lutes (13-3, 7-2 NWC) who currently sit at second in the league standings.

The Blues Struck first with Lucas McAllister’s goal in the 10th minute. Rowan Calvert played a quick ball out of the midfield to McAllister who received and turned after creating some space between him and the Lute backline. Dribbling across the box, he ripped a shot across his body which beat Nicholas Gaston low and to the far post.

The equalizer for the Lutes came in the 21st minute when Robby Guyer delivered a through ball to an onrushing Trevor Thompson. Thompson poked the ball past Bernie Jones who was unable to get to the pass first.

The second half saw a handful of goal scoring opportunities, particularly for the Blues. Whitman began to dominate possession midway through and finally broke through with a goal in the 72nd minute. McCoy Hennes played a brilliant ball into space down the left flank to a freshly inserted Jacob Burrill . Burrill dribbled inside the penalty area, cut inside after beating his defender and finished off the far post and into the back of the net for the eventual game winner.

PLU pressured the Whitman net on several occasions down the stretch, but timely defending and solid goalkeeping from Jones kept the Lutes from netting the equalizer.

Jones posted one save in net for the Blues with Gaston logging four saves for the Lutes.

The Blues return to action on Sunday for Senior Day versus Puget Sound. Kickoff at the Whitman Athletic Complex is set for 2:30 pm