Men’s Soccer takes down Linfield In NWC Action

McMINNVILLE, Ore. – The Whitman College men’s soccer team scored twice in the first half and sealed the win with a goal in the 90th minute to beat Linfield 3-1 in Northwest Conference action on Sunday afternoon at the Soccer Complex.

Whitman’s two first-half goals came just over two minutes apart from each other. Christian Gomez opened the scoring in the 23rd minute as he ran on to a ball outside the box and finished past Linfield keeper Henry Boudreax.

Sawyer Valero netted his team’s second goal after scoring in the 25th minute. Zachary Stonier played a ball through the middle of the Wildcat defense which Valero ran to and finished.

Linfield (4-9-1, 3-5-1 NWC) made a game of it with a goal in the 59th minute. Off a free kick from Ryan Johnson, Aedan Carroll guided the service past Lucas Haigh in net for the Blues (8-6-1, 5-3-1 NWC) to make it a one-goal game. Riley Kraft would put the game away just seconds before full time, however, with his first goal of the season.

Haigh played a full 90 minutes in net for the Blues and recorded a pair of saves. Boudreax also played a full 90 and posted three saves.

The Blues are back at it on Saturday, Oct. 22 against Pacific Lutheran. Kickoff at the Whitman Athletic Complex is set for 2:30 pm