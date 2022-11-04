Men’s soccer takes down Holy Cross on Senior Day

Men’s soccer took on Holy Cross this past weekend in their Senior Day match to celebrate their four seniors. With a mix of veteran players and underclassmen, the Bison ended the match with a 4-1 win.

The first half started slowly, each team struggling to enter each other’s 18. Eddie Perez-Pelaez ’23 led the team with one goal and two assists on the day. Zane Domsohn ’26 and Charlie Holmes ’26 combined for the last three goals. The game marks the first time in three seasons that the Bison have scored four goals in a game.

Ben Sheffield ’26 helped start up the first goal of the game by winning a ball in the back and then finding Collin Murphy ’24. Murphy played Perez-Pelaez, who then found Holmes who played him a through ball that led to the goal. Holy Cross was quick to respond and tie the game at 1-1.

The Bison were able to find their next opportunity about 30 minutes in. Keeper Freddie Lapworth ’26 played a long ball back up the field that found Domsohn at the top of the opposing team’s 18. He ripped a shot that sailed past Holy Cross. Lapwroth had his fair share of saves at the end of the first half as Holy Cross managed to get more attempts on goal.

In the final 10 of the match the Bison were able to get two goals to put them in a safe position ahead. Mo Tall ’23 Assisted Perez-Pelaez’s goal to make the game 3-1. The final goal came five minutes later when Perez-Pelaez set up his teammate to score. They found Domsohn in front of the keeper, played him the ball, and Domsohn was able to find the back of the net and put the Bison up 4-1.

“Senior day is not just a special day for the Seniors but for everyone as we can look back and enjoy the Memories the current Seniors will leave behind,” Domsohn said. “They are a special group and I expect big things from every single one of them.”

The men’s team is now 3-12-1 in regular play and 2-5-1 in the Patriot League. The Bison look to finish the regular season strong this Wednesday night at Loyola.

“We had a lot of games this season that have not gone our way and the results show, but we are determined to end the season on a high at Loyola. It is always nice to end the season with a win, and I believe we have the ability to come back from Loyola with a win for the last time this year,” Domsohn said.

