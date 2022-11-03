Men’s soccer takes down Hartford

Next Game: at Dartmouth 11/5/2022 | 5:00 P.M Nov. 05 (Sat) / 5:00 PM at Dartmouth History

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Brown men’s soccer team defeated Hartford 5-0 Wednesday evening at Stevenson-Pincince Field. The Bears improved to 8-4-3 on the year, while the Hawks fell to 0-14-0.

Brown completely dominated, outshooting Hartford 29-2 and earning 10 Corners while stopping the Hawks from attempting a single one.

The Bears’ defense picked up its eighth shutout of the season while not allowing Hartford to put a shot on frame.

“We talked a lot about starting the game off well and growing into the game,” Friends of Brown Men’s Soccer Head Coaching Chair Chase Wileman said. “And I thought we did a good job with that.

“A lot of credit to Hartford. It’s been a difficult season for them, but I think they’re a great example of continuing to fight and not stopping for 90 minutes.”

The Bears started off fast when Charlie Adams scored in just the third minute of action. Both Scott Gustafson and Come on Dadzie recorded assists on the play. Brown would double his lead ten minutes later when Harri Sprofera’s header found the back of the net off a corner from Tanner Barry .

Then, just two minutes after Sprofera’s strike, Jam’s Gogo Peters converted on his team-leading seventh goal of the season.

In the second half, a pair of penalty kicks increased the Bears’ lead to five. Evan Posnanski scored his first Collegiate goal with the first and Jack Cloherty capped Brown’s scoring with the second.

The Bears return to Ivy League action this Saturday, Nov. 5 at 5 pm against Dartmouth.

