Men’s Soccer Takes Down Carroll In Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Whitman College men’s soccer team claimed its first win, topping Carroll College (Mont.) 3-1 in a neutral site game played at the Whitworth Soccer Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues (1-1) responded nicely after an opening day loss to Warner Pacific with a pair of second half goals in an overall dominant performance. Whitman peppered the Carroll goal most of the game, forcing Saints keeper Mathais Graveson into 11 saves while giving up the three goals.

Edwin Romero scored the game’s first goal in the 16th minute. They intercepted an errant pass in the back and scored an empty netter to put the Blues up. Romero was active all game long to the tune of five shots, two on target.

Jack Bentson evened the match just before halftime. Lucas Haigh’s save for the Blues rebounded back into the field of play where Bentson slotted the rebound into the back of the net.

The Blues scored their second and third goals just five minutes apart midway through the second half. The first came in the 59th minute off a corner kick as Jossue Tobar’s service found the head of Derivan Docktor who scored past Graveson.

Jacob Burrill added Whitman’s third Moments later when he lifted a ball into the upper right corner and gave his team a two-goal lead.

The Blues are back in action this Monday, Sept. 5 hosting Evergreen State at 5:00 pm at the Whitman Athletic Fields.