Men’s Soccer Takes Down Bombers, 2-1

TROY, NY – Kyle Osborne scored in the first half and Julio Rodriguez did the same in the second half to stake the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s soccer team to a 2-0 lead and the Engineers went on to defeat Ithaca College 2-1 in a Liberty League game at East Campus Stadium. By gaining three points, RPI is now in fifth place in the conference standings (3-2-2; 5-5-5 overall). The Bombers are in seventh (2-2-3; 3-7-5), one point behind RIT for the final playoff spot with two games to play.

A junior forward, Osborne earned his fifth goal of the season when he scored from 10 yards out with a left-footed shot inside the left post. Gabe Terando served the ball into the box from 30 yards out and it hit Osborne and a defender. The ball bounced once and Osborne took it out of the air for the lead in the 34th minute.

RPI held a 5-2 edge in shots at the half, while both teams had one corner kick.

Rodriguez, a sophomore midfielder, doubled the lead when he collected the ball after a shot attempt was blocked and drove it from 15 yards out, placing it inside the left post over teammates and opponents alike. Owen Schnur had the assist on the goal, Rodriguez’s second of the year.

The Bombers cut their deficit to one thanks to a goal by Jackson Fox in the 71st minute – 11 minutes after Rensselaer tallied. A right-footed cross from the sideline by Brendan Lebitsch sailed over a teammate but a Charging Fox got his head on it and knocked it in from eight yards out.

RPI had the only shot on goal from that point to secure the win. It finished with 10 shots to Ithaca’s seven with Colin Such making one save in goal. Ian Whitfield had three saves for the Bombers, who allowed four corner kicks in the second half without registering any of their own.

The Engineers are in action on Wednesday at second place Vassar (3:30pm) before hosting seventh place Clarkson on Saturday (2pm). Ithaca has home games with sixth place RIT (Tuesday at 3pm) and Vassar (Saturday at 2pm) to close out the regular season.