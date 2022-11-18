Men’s Soccer Takes #3 Syracuse in NCAA Second Round Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY – For the first time in 100 years, the University of Pennsylvania men’s soccer team will face Syracuse on Sunday when the Quakers take on he #3 Orange in the second round of the NCAA Championship.

PENN (13-2-2) vs. SYRACUSE (14-2-4)

NCAA Championship Second Round

Sunday, November 20, 2022 | 2:00 p.m

SU Soccer Stadium | Syracuse, NY

Watch (ESPN+) | Live Stats | NCAA Program

The Penn-Syracuse Series

*The Quakers and Orange met on November 5, 1921 and November 5, 1922, Penn winning both matches 6-1. The teams have not faced each other since.

Penn in the NCAA Championship

*Penn’s first round 3-0 win over Rutgers on Thursday marked the program’s first NCAA win since 2010, when they defeated Bucknell 1-0 in overtime.

*This is Penn’s first NCAA appearance under head coach Brian Gill although Gill is no stranger to NCAA appearances, having made it five times during his seven seasons as a Georgetown Assistant from 2010-2016.

All Ivy

Penn put seven players on this season’s All-Ivy team, matching the totals of the 2010 and 2013 teams, each of whom made NCAAs. Stas Korzeniowski and Leo Burney swept the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year Awards while Gill was a unanimous selection for Coach of the Year. Isaac McGinnis joined Korzeniowski and Burney on the first team. Nick Christoffersen , Ben Stitz and Jack Rosener were all second team selections; Ben Do was an Honorable mention selection

2022 Common Opponents

Penn and Syracuse each played Colgate and Cornell this season. Penn went 2-0 in those matches, defeating Colgate 4-1 on September 11 and Cornell 3-2 on October 15. Syracuse went 1-1 in those matches, defeated Colgate 2-0 on September 20 and falling to Cornell 2-1 is October 4.

Penn Men’s Soccer by the Numbers

* Gill has twice defeated Syracuse in the NCAA Championship; during his tenure as an Assistant at Georgetown, the Hoyas defeated the Orange in the third round in both 2012 and 2014.

* Thursday night’s first round win was Penn’s eighth shutout this season, the most for the program since the 2010 team posted nine clean sheets.

* Penn won its 13thh match of the season Thursday, moving into a four-way tie for second-most victories in program history with the 2010, 1973, and 1971 teams, trailing only the 1972 team who started the season 14-0-1 before falling in their first match of NCAAs.

* With 43 goals on the season, Penn’s now scored more than any Quaker team in the last 49 years. The aforementioned 1973 Squad found the back of the net 56 times that Fall.

* Either Stitz or Korzeniowski have scored in 12 of the 17 matches this season for Penn, with the two combining for all three goals Thursday night.

* With their Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year selections, Korzeniowski and Leo Burney were the first sophomores to win a major Ivy League year-end award in 29 years (1993).

* Penn’s won three straight matches by shutout for the first time since the end of the 2018/start of 2019 seasons, and the first time in the same season since the 2010 team won five straight via shutout.

* Penn finished the regular season with a team goals-against average of .750, 13th in the Nation and the only Ivy League team ranked in the top 40.

.

* The Quakers ranked eighth in Division I in scoring offense during the regular season, averaging 2.50 goals per match..

* With a regular season goal differential of +28, Penn finished tied for ninth among all 203 Division I teams and were one of just two Northeast teams ranked in the top 12 (Quinnipiac).

#FightOnPenn