Men’s Soccer Suffers Narrow Loss to #24 Duquesne

WASHINGTON – On a rainy Saturday afternoon in DC, GW men’s soccer (5-4-2, 1-2) came up just short against #24 Duquesne (7-1-2, 2-0-1), falling 2-1. GW drops to 1-2 in conference play while the Dukes remain unbeaten at 2-0-1 in A-10 play.

The Buff and Blue tested Duquesne throughout the match, but it was the Dukes’ day. GW Struck first, but a late first-half goal brought Duquesne equal at halftime. A conversion off a corner kick Midway through the second half gave Duquesne the advantage, which they took to the final whistle.

How it Happened:

30 minutes: The goal for GW came on a play that started with a Justin Grady punt GW gained possession in the midfield and found Tom Cooklin streaking down the sideline. Cooklin nutmegged a defender before having a crack at Duquesne goalkeeper Domenic Nascimben. Nasciamben made the initial save, but pushed the rebound to the feet of Carter Humm who converted for his second goal of the season.

43rd minute: Duquesne equalized off a shot from the foot of Jacob Casha. Casha received the ball on a pass from midfield and shot from just outside the 18 yard box. The shot snuck past Grady and inside the right post for Casha’s second of the campaign.

63rd minute: Maxi Hopfer scored the game-winning goal on a play that began with a Duquesne corner kick. The ball was served into the box, and took a couple of crazy caroms before finding its way to the head of Hopfer, who finished for his second of the season.

Notable:

Up Next:

Men’s soccer Returns to the GW Soccer Field on Wednesday to take on A-10 opponent UMass. Kickoff is set for 1 pm, and the game will be aired live on ESPN+.