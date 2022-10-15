Men’s Soccer Suffers Late Loss to Statesmen

Next Game: Ithaca College 10/22/2022 | 2 p.m October 22 (Sat) / 2pm Ithaca College History

GENEVA, NY – Hobart College sophomore Fredrick Madsen scored a pair of goals in the second half and the Statesmen defeated Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) 2-1 in a Liberty League contest at Cozzens Field. With the win, Hobart is now 6-3-4 on the season with a 3-1-3 mark in conference play. The Engineers are 4-5-5 overall with a 2-2-2 record in the Liberty League.

Paul Silva gave RPI a 1-0 lead in the 54th minute. After being hauled down in the 18-yard box, he stepped up and buried a penalty kick for his eighth goal of the year. Six have been on penalty kicks.

Madsen tied the game in the 61st minute. He ran onto a crossing pass from Connor Koschineg and ripped a shot into the back of the net. His game-winner, which came with 63 seconds remaining in the contest, was a chip shot past the RPI keeper Colin Such .

Such finished with two saves, while Guillermo Castañeda Chang played all 90 minutes in goal for Hobart and made two saves.

In an evenly played first half, both teams had six shots. Silva had a shot off of a free kick stopped by Castaneda Chang and Kyle Osborne had a chance in the 20th minute, but his shot from the top of the 18-yard box was also stopped by the Hobart goalie.

Hobart’s best chances in the first half came in the 39th minute. Steven Pickering had a shot from directly in front of the cage swiped off the line by an Engineers defender. Madsen’s rebound attempt was blocked.

Hobart finished the game with a 12-9 edge in shots on goal. The Engineers had a 4-3 advantage in corner kicks.