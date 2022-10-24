Men’s Soccer Suffers 2-1 Setback at Coastal Carolina

Next Game: at the University of Kentucky 10/28/2022 | 7:00 PM October 28 (Fri) / 7:00 PM at University of Kentucky History

CONWAY, SC — Jan Marpe scored off a feed from Tristan Jenkins in the 59th minute, but the Old Dominion men’s soccer team couldn’t get an equalizer as the Monarchs fell 2-1 to Coastal Carolina Sunday night in Sun Belt Conference men’s soccer action.

Coastal (4-3-6 overall, 1-0-5 SBC) got on the board in the 25th minute off a goal by Alvaro Garcia-Pascual from a feed by Maurice Hauser. With 41 seconds left in the first half, the hosts went up 2-0 as Hauser scored off a feed by Alex Kinateder to take a 2-0 lead into halftime.

ODU (6-5-2 overall, 3-2-1 SBC) scored at the 58:19 mark of the second half as Marpe was on the receiving end of a Jenkins pass and he put one in the back of the net to trim the lead to 2-1. The goal was the first of the season for Marpe. ODU couldn’t find an equalizer and fell to the Chanticleers.

Coastal Carolina held a 10-6 advantage in shots and a 4-3 advantage in corner kicks.

Old Dominion now heads to Kentucky for a big Sun Belt Conference Showdown on Friday night before closing the regular season on November 1 hosting Georgia State.