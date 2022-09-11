Men’s Soccer Suffers 2-1 Loss at Brandeis

WALTHAM, Mass.—Visiting Babson College fell behind after giving up an own goal in the 47th minute and suffered a 2-1 loss at Brandeis University in non-conference men’s soccer action on Saturday afternoon at Gordon Field.

Babson, which lost for the first time this season, slips to 2-1 overall, while Brandeis improves to 2-1-1.

Senior Eamon Keenan (East Greenwich, RI) had a goal and junior Ryan Kim (San Ramon, Calif.) and sophomore Lyndon Way (Houston, Texas) each recorded an assist for the Beavers. Sophomore goalkeeper Walker White (Coral Gables, Fla.) made four saves in the loss.

Sancho Marota Tobias (Acton, Mass.) had a goal and Rainer Osselmann-Chai (Acton, Mass.) recorded an assist for the Judges, who got seven saves from senior Aiden Guthro (Newburyport, Mass.).

The hosts took a 1-0 lead just over 14 minutes into the match when Maroto Tobias stepped in front of a Babson defender and one-timed a feed from Osselman-Chai on the left wing inside the near post from inside 10 yards for his second goal of the season. Guthro kept Brandeis in front by pushing Kim’s 25-yard Strike over the crossbar in the 34th minute and then made a diving save to his left to deny Keenan’s bid to pull even in the 35th minute.

The Beavers took advantage of their seventh and final corner kick of the opening half to equalize in the 41st minute. Way headed down Kim’s corner kick at the edge of the six-year box and Keenan flicked a header past Guthro at the near post for his first tally of the year.

The Judges took the lead for good just 72 seconds into the second half when a cross from the right wing by Maroto Tobias deflected off a pair of Babson Defenders and past White for an own goal and a 2-1 advantage. Brandeis nearly doubled its lead minutes later when a header by Horowitz Rang off the post following a free kick from along the left end line.

The Beavers held a 6-4 edge in shots over the final 45 minutes but Guthro made comfortable saves on both shots on target and junior Louis Gazo’s (Colchester, Vt.) effort from the corner of the six-yard box was blocked away by a defender in the 75th minute.

Babson returns to action on Sunday when it hosts Williams at 2 pm, while Brandeis travels to Wesleyan next Saturday at 12 pm

GAME NOTES

• The Beavers are now 31-28-10 all-time against Brandeis.

• Each of the last seven matches between the teams have been won by the home team and six of the seven contests have been decided by a single goal.

• Babson is now 5-6-3 since the start of last season when scoring one goal or fewer.

• Prior to Saturday’s setback, the Beavers had won six straight games away from home dating back to last September.