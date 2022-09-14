Men’s Soccer Suffers 2-1 Defeat at Drake

Next Game: at the University of Southern Indiana 9/16/2022 | 7:00 p.m Sept. 16 (Fri) / 7:00 p.m at University of Southern Indiana History

The Lindenwood men’s soccer team (0-3-1, 0-0-0 OVC) suffered a tough loss to Drake (2-1-2, 0-0-0 MVC) by a score of 2-1 on Tuesday night from Des Moines, Iowa.

GAME OVERVIEW

Lindenwood registered two of the first three shots of the game, including a couple of free kick opportunities, but the game remained scoreless early. Anis Smajlovic was all over the pitch in the first half, registering three shots, including two on target across the first 45 minutes of play. Drake took the lead in the 33rd minute, however, as the Bulldogs grabbed the one-goal advantage heading into the Halftime break.

The Lions found the equalizer in the 56th minute when Roland Dearborn kept the ball in play near the sideline, which was headed on by Smajlovic to the foot of Feho Sabotic , who buried the ball into the bottom right corner of the net for his first goal of the year. Each team traded quality chances throughout the half, as the match remained 1-1 with the help of a pair of quality saves by Medlin Sabotic late in the half.

The Bulldogs regained the lead in the 86th minute, capitalizing off a corner kick, as Drake pounced on the loose ball, taking a late one-goal advantage. Lindenwood earned a late corner kick, but couldn’t find the equalizer, falling 2-1.

GAME LEADERS

Smajlovic (one assist, four shots, three SOG)

Feho Sabotic (one goal, two shots)

Cole Hutson (one shot, one SOG)

UP NEXT

The Lions will take on Southern Indiana on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm from Evansville, Ind.