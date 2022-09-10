Men’s Soccer Suffers 2-0 Loss to St. John Fisher

Next Game: Oswego State 9/11/2022 | 1:00 PM Sept. 11 (Sun) / 1:00 PM Oswego State History

ROCHESTER, NY – The Ithaca College men’s soccer team saw St. John Fisher University net two second half goals as the Bombers dropped their second-straight contest on the road.

Play was back and forth during the first half as neither team could get on the board, despite both sides generating five corner kicks a piece. Ithaca outshot St. John Fisher 4-3 going into halftime. Connor Tierney , Jack McCarthy and Jared Krasnove all registered two shots for the Bombers on the evening.

Things remained even as the second half got underway until the Cardinals broke through in the 59thth minute when Brennan Brown played a through ball to Reese Powers who beat the defense and found the back of the net.

That would be the first of two goals for Fisher as Brennan Brown added a goal for himself causing SJF to double their lead off a counterattack on Ithaca not even two minutes later. He was assisted by Riley Rease. These would be the only two goals scored on the night as the Cardinals closed out the game and improved their record to 2-2-1.

With this loss, Ithaca falls to 0-2-1 on the year, but will return to Carp Wood field on Sunday September 11 for their home opener against Oswego State at 1 pm This will begin a five-game homestand for the Bombers where they will look to turn things around before starting Liberty League play.