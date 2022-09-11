Men’s Soccer Suffers 2-0 Defeat

Next Game: Hamilton College 9/14/2022 | 4:30 PM Sept. 14 (Wed) / 4:30 PM Hamilton College History

ITHACA, NY – Despite scoring its first goal of the season and pitching a second half shut out, the Ithaca College men’s soccer team lost to Oswego State 3-1 in their home opener on Sunday, September 11 at Carp Wood Field.

First year Nathan Waychoff scored his first career goal and the Bombers first of the season just eight minutes into the match with the help of Jared Krasnove with an assist. This gave Ithaca its only lead of the game before the Lakers scored just under four minutes later, tying things up at 1-1.

Ithaca made several attempts to find the back of the net for a second time throughout the entire game and put up a strong fight against a valiant Oswego State defense, but were still unable to put another one on the scoreboard. The Lakers scored their second goal just over 30 minutes into the match off a free kick.

After the Lakers’ second goal, there was a brief surge of energy from both teams and their fans, but the Bombers were unable to convert this energy into an Offensive opportunity as Oswego State maintained possession of the ball for a majority of the rest of the first half. Despite junior goalkeeper Ian Whitfield making a major save with just over a minute left in the first half, the Lakers were unable to add an insurance effort before the half ended.

Although Oswego State came into the second half with a 3-1 lead over the Bombers, Ithaca came out strong offensively and maintained possession for the first five minutes of the half.

Despite having several strong scoring attempts, specifically on free kicks taken by Alex Cabeca throughout the rest of the game, the Bombers could not capitalize on these opportunities, missing several shots just above or to the left of the goal.

Ithaca maintained possession of the ball in its Offensive half of the field and played with intensity for the majority of the last 15 minutes of the match. The Bombers also played strong defense against the Lakers in the second half, shutting out Oswego State for the last 45 minutes of play. Despite a great defensive showing for Ithaca, the team could not make a comeback from its first half deficit and fell short to Oswego State with a final score of 3-1.

The Bombers return to action on Wednesday, September 14 hosting Hamilton College at Higgins Stadium. Game time is slated for 4:30 pm