Men’s Soccer Stymied By Sacred Heart, 2-0

FAIRFIELD, CONN. (October 16, 2022)- The Stonehill College men’s soccer team kicked off their four-game road trip at Northeast Conference member, Sacred Heart University but came up short, 2-0 Sunday afternoon at Park Avenue Field.

Scoring

SHU: Oliver Persson11:15

David Garcia Gallego12:50 p.m

Goaltending

STO: Carlos Dias Net (90:00)- five saves

SHU: Justin Siegel (90:00)- zero saves

Aidan O’Sullivan led the Skyhawks offense with three shots Sunday (Photo Credit: Andrew Katsampes).

The Details

Sacred Heart got the scoring started early just a little over 10 minutes into the opening period (11:15) when Persson generated his own offense and sent his shot past Dias Neto for a quick 1-0 Pioneers lead. Not even two minutes later (12:50), Sacred Heart Struck again, this time off the foot of Gallego which made it 2-0.

Jacob Woznicki had a chance to get the Squad on the board later in the period at 24:33 but saw his shot go just wide of Siegel and Aidan O’Sullivan had two chances himself towards the end of the period at both 38:11 and 44:39 but both shots ended up going off target.

Dias Neto and the Stonehill defense continued their solid play into the second half as they limited Sacred Heart to just three shots and Dias Neto stopped each of them which kept the Skyhawks within striking distance.

O’Sullivan, Terence O’NeillWoznicki, Iago Luiz De Sousa-Vieira each had shots on net but all were wide. Nicholas Vitti had two shots of his own in the second but unfortunately those also went wide and the Pioneers held on for the 2-0 NEC win.

Up Next

Stonehill continues their road trip with an NEC Matchup at Central Connecticut on Sunday, October 23 at 3 pm

