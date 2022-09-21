Men’s Soccer Stumbles Against Memphis

Next Game: at Stetson 9/24/2022 | 6 P.M Sept. 24 (Sat) / 6 PM at Stetson History

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It was a tale of two halves for the men’s soccer team Tuesday evening against Memphis. Despite a big first half, the Bears ultimately fell 6-4 to Memphis.

Four first half goals were scored by four Bears, as Central Arkansas opened up a healthy lead over the home team, but the Tigers stormed back with five goals in the second half.

Bernard Assibey-Rhule got the scoring started for the Bears, planting his second goal of the season at home in the 11th minute of his first start in Purple and Gray. Capitalizing on the momentum, the offense immediately found a rhythm that led another goal, as Ruby’s Singh Gill finished a second score three minutes later.

Continuing to control all facets of the game, Karim Diao looked like the MAC Hermann Award Lister he can be, scoring his first goal of the year in the 20th minute. The three goals in the first 20 minutes matched a season-high for the Bears, who also scored three goals in their home opener against Air Force. Up to that point, the Tigers looked unable to generate much of anything, as the ball stayed planted in the Offensive third of the Bears.

Memphis finally got on the board with a goal in the 43rd minute, sprinting on a counter and trying to find some hope. Central Arkansas would immediately answer, seemingly taking all of the momentum into the break, scoring a fourth goal from Jerry Gutierrez with 44 seconds left in the half.

The Tigers flipped the script in the second half, scoring twice in the opening 11 minutes of the period to cut the lead to a single goal. Central Arkansas almost held onto the lead, clinging to the lead with desperation. Just when it seemed like the score would hold, Memphis took the lead in the 86th. Pressing everyone forward for a final corner kick, the Bears couldn’t find an equalizer, as the Tigers tacked on an insurance goal on the empty net.

Staying on the road for the next one, Central Arkansas heads to Deland, Fla., to resume ASUN play at Stetson on Saturday. Kickoff against the Hatters is set for 6 pm CT.