Men’s Soccer Stumbles Against Longwood

FARMVILLE, Va. – GW men’s soccer (7-8-2, 3-4) fell to Longwood, 3-2, on Tuesday night. The Colonials attention will shift now to Saturday’s A-10 finale against George Mason.

How it Happened:

23rd minute: Jonas Kalchner opened the scoring after Lancers’ set piece was re-centered into the box.

50 minutes: Tiago Carvalho equalized early in the second half from a turnover at the top of the Longwood box. Roee Tenne poked the ball away from a Longwood defender, and Tom Cooklin found Carvalho open in the Lancers’ box.

59th minute: José Carlos scored in transition to put the Lancers back on top. Ethan Stevenson played the through ball and Carlos found the top-right corner.

68 minutes: Cameron Mathewson found a rebound that leaked out to the top of the box, and he fired a one-time shot into the lower-left corner of the net for his first goal of the season.

73rd minute: Longwood’s Ethan Stevenson scored the eventual game-winning goal, as he headed in a curling cross from Anthony Roland.

Notable:

Tom Cooklin tied JC Ngando (UNC Greensboro) for first in the NCAA with 11 assists. Cooklin picked up his second assist in as many games following his game-winning cross against La Salle.

GW finished the regular season with a 4-4-2 non-conference record.

Justin Grady and Richard Raupp split time in net, each playing one half.

GW fired 13 shots, nine of which were on net.

GW’s Alex Nicholson and Tom Cooklin along with Longwood’s Jonas Kalchner, Renan Santos, José Carlos and Joshua Yoder each received a yellow card.

Up Next:

GW will finish out the regular season on Saturday when it heads to Fairfax, Va., to take on George Mason. Kickoff at George Mason Stadium is at 7 pm and the game will be aired live on ESPN+.