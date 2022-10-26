Men’s Soccer Stumbles Against Longwood
FARMVILLE, Va. – GW men’s soccer (7-8-2, 3-4) fell to Longwood, 3-2, on Tuesday night. The Colonials attention will shift now to Saturday’s A-10 finale against George Mason.
How it Happened:
23rd minute: Jonas Kalchner opened the scoring after Lancers’ set piece was re-centered into the box.
50 minutes: Tiago Carvalho equalized early in the second half from a turnover at the top of the Longwood box. Roee Tenne poked the ball away from a Longwood defender, and Tom Cooklin found Carvalho open in the Lancers’ box.
59th minute: José Carlos scored in transition to put the Lancers back on top. Ethan Stevenson played the through ball and Carlos found the top-right corner.
68 minutes: Cameron Mathewson found a rebound that leaked out to the top of the box, and he fired a one-time shot into the lower-left corner of the net for his first goal of the season.
73rd minute: Longwood’s Ethan Stevenson scored the eventual game-winning goal, as he headed in a curling cross from Anthony Roland.
Notable:
-
Tom Cooklin tied JC Ngando (UNC Greensboro) for first in the NCAA with 11 assists. Cooklin picked up his second assist in as many games following his game-winning cross against La Salle.
-
GW finished the regular season with a 4-4-2 non-conference record.
-
Justin Grady and Richard Raupp split time in net, each playing one half.
-
GW fired 13 shots, nine of which were on net.
-
GW’s Alex Nicholson and Tom Cooklinalong with Longwood’s Jonas Kalchner, Renan Santos, José Carlos and Joshua Yoder each received a yellow card.
Up Next:
GW will finish out the regular season on Saturday when it heads to Fairfax, Va., to take on George Mason. Kickoff at George Mason Stadium is at 7 pm and the game will be aired live on ESPN+.