Men’s Soccer Stays Unbeaten Through Three Games with 2-1 Win Over Rider

PISCATAWAY, NJ – In its first meeting in 29 years, the Rutgers men’s soccer team defeated Rider, 2-1, on Friday night to remain unbeaten through three games. Jason Bouregy and MD Myers each tallied goals for the Scarlet Knights to close out the first half, while the Broncs added a score to start the second half. Aurie Briscoe made his second start of the season in net, earning two saves.

After a slow start to the contest, Rutgers turned it on to end the first 45 minutes of action, scoring two goals in the final 10 minutes of the half. Bouregy came off the bench at 34:01 and provided an immediate spark, scoring his first goal in Scarlet and White at the 35:35 mark off a feed from Myers.

Myers followed up with a goal of his own just moments later in the 39th minute to extend the team lead, 2-0, going into the locker room. Myers and Bouregy switch roles, as it was Bouregy this time to assist Myers on the second goal of the night.

At the start of the second half, Rider converted on a free kick right outside the box in the 51st minute to cut RU’s lead in half, 2-1.

The Broncs followed up with an almost identical situation in the 74th minute, with a free kick just outside the box but Briscoe made a big save to keep the lead for the Scarlet Knights.

Goals

36′ (UK) Jason Bouregy (1) – MD Myers

39′ (UK) MD Myers (5) – Jason Bouregy

51′ (RID) Adel Al-Masude – unassisted

Game Notes

With his fifth goal of the season, Myers continues to the Scarlet Knights on offense. The senior forward has scored in three outings this campaign. He also recorded his first assist of the season on Friday night.

Bouregy’s goal was the second of his career and first at Rutgers. The junior scored once against Lehigh during his freshman season at American. Bouregy’s assist on Myers goal marks his first of the season and fifth of his career.

The Scarlet Knights have now seen nine unique goal scorers through five games.

Briscoe made his second start in net this slate, earning his first win against the Broncs. His two saves add to his season total of seven.

17 Scarlet Knights saw the pitch on Friday night with six Scarlet Knights playing all 90 minutes ( Joey Zalinsky , Hugo Le Guennec Tommy DeVizio, Briscoe, Myers and Matthew Acosta ).

, Tommy DeVizio, Briscoe, Myers and ). Rutgers won the 34th meeting between the programs, improving its all-time record to 19-12-3 against Rider. RU has now won the previous 12 matchups dating back to 1983.

Looking Ahead

In the fourth contest of its five game homestand, RU will welcome Albany to Yurcak Field on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m

