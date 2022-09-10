Men’s Soccer Stays Unbeaten, Defeats BU 2-1 For Fourth Straight Win

Next Game: at Dartmouth 9/13/2022 | 5 PM Sept. 13 (Tue) / 5 PM at Dartmouth

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts men’s soccer team remained unbeaten with a 2-1 win over Boston University on Saturday at Rudd Field. The Minutemen (4-0-1 Overall) have won four straight games heading into

The Terriers (2-1-2 Overall) took a one goal lead in the 14thth– minute before the Minutemen went on to score two straight goals, one in each half.

Nick Zielonka scored off a free kick in the 24th-minute from 24 yards out, sending a right-footed blast into the right side of the goal to tie at 1-1. Zielonka’s goal was his third of the year, tied for most on the team.

Shizu Yohena’s first goal of the season proved to be the game-winner, coming in the 73rd– minute after UMass pressure forced Boston University into a mistake in their final third. Yohena cut off a pass back to the Terrier goalkeeper before taking it to the near post, where he slotted a shot past a sliding defender to put the Minutemen ahead 2-1.

The Terriers finished with an 11 to nine shot advantage while the Minutemen put five of their nine shots on frame. Alec Hughes put both of his shot attempts on goal while Evan Fournier added a shot on target for the Minutemen.

Matt Zambetti finished with three saves in goal for UMass while Boston University’s Francesco Montali recorded three of his own on the day.

For complete coverage of the UMass men’s soccer team, follow the Minutemen on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @UMassMSoccer and online at www.UMassAthletics.com.