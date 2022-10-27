Men’s Soccer Stays on the Road to Face George Washington

Men’s Soccer | October 20, 2022

Washington, DC – La Salle men’s soccer will play their last road match of the 2022 season against the 6-7-2 (2-4, in conference) George Washington Colonials.

La Salle enters the contest at 3-7-4 overall and 2-2-2 in conference.

Scouting the Explorers –

La Salle is most recently coming off a 2-4 loss to new A-10 member, Loyola Chicago.

Nigel Buckley added to his goal total on the year and now has six goals after he scored against Loyola.

added to his goal total on the year and now has six goals after he scored against Loyola. Giammarco Rodio notched his third goal this season at Loyola Chicago.

notched his third goal this season at Loyola Chicago. Buckley and Omari Cotterell remain the team leaders in shots taken this season with 32 each.

remain the team leaders in shots taken this season with 32 each. Freshman goalkeeper, Valentin Kneis , has started in net the past three games for La Salle. His save percentage is at 0.656.

Scouting the Colonials