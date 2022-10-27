Men’s Soccer Stays on the Road to Face George Washington
Men’s Soccer | October 20, 2022
Washington, DC – La Salle men’s soccer will play their last road match of the 2022 season against the 6-7-2 (2-4, in conference) George Washington Colonials.
La Salle enters the contest at 3-7-4 overall and 2-2-2 in conference.
Scouting the Explorers –
- La Salle is most recently coming off a 2-4 loss to new A-10 member, Loyola Chicago.
- Nigel Buckley added to his goal total on the year and now has six goals after he scored against Loyola.
- Giammarco Rodio notched his third goal this season at Loyola Chicago.
- Buckley and Omari Cotterell remain the team leaders in shots taken this season with 32 each.
- Freshman goalkeeper, Valentin Kneis, has started in net the past three games for La Salle. His save percentage is at 0.656.
Scouting the Colonials
- George Washington faced the number two ranked, Duke, this past Tuesday and fell 4-0.
- Senior midfielder, Elias Norris, has the most goals for George Washington this season with six, and also leads the team in shots taken with 34.
- Tom Cooklin has 15 points on the year, the most for the program.
- Goalkeeper, Justin Grady, has started 13 games for George Washington, and has a 0.689 save percentage.