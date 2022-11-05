Men’s Soccer Starts Sun Belt Conference Tournament With Georgia State Sunday Night

Old Dominion (6-7-2) vs. Georgia State (11-3-3)

When: 7 pm – Sunday

Where: Huntington, W.Va. – Sun Belt Conference Quarterfinals

Live Stream: click here

Live Stats: click here

NORFOLK, Va. – Coming off the heels of a 3-2 loss to Georgia State on Tuesday night, the Old Dominion men’s soccer team will once again take on the Panthers this time in the Sun Belt Conference Quarterfinals Sunday night at Marshall. The match starts at 7 pm and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Jonas Schmalbach scored both goals for the Monarchs in the second half Tuesday night. His first tally came at the 58:46 mark when a misplayed ball landed at his feet and he blasted the back of the net. The second goal came as he challenged the goalkeeper on a crossing pass that he was able to take the carom and put it in the net at 73:54.

Tristan Jenkins leads the Monarchs in scoring with five goals and two assists for 12 points, while Schmalbach is second with four goals and three assists for 11 points. Michael Statham continues to shine in the net with a Stellar .818 save percentage stopping 72 shots in 15 contests, with a 1.16 goals against average.

Georgia State received a goal and an assist from Simon Carlson, and goals from Evan Schroeder and Jack Hilton-Jones to take the win Tuesday night. Carlson leads the team in scoring with seven goals and three assists for 17 points. The Panthers outshot ODU 17-12 in the contest.

With a win, the Monarchs would face the winner of Marshall and James Madison on Wednesday night at 7 pm in Huntington, West Virginia.