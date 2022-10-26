Men’s Soccer Stands Ninth in NCAA Regional Rankings

NCAA Super-Region Rankings

INDIANAPOLIS – In the first ranked regional rankings, the West Texas A&M men’s soccer team ranked ninth of the 12 teams listed. The Buffs hold a 5-2-8 overall record with an in-region record reflecting their overall record.

St. Mary’s sits in the top spot of the NCAA’s Super-Region 4 rankings. Defending National Champion, Cal State-Los Angeles, follows in second with Cal Poly Pomona in third. CSU-Pueblo, Cal State Dominguez Hills, Colorado School of Mines, and Midwestern State occupy the fourth through seventh spots. Western Washington sits ahead of WT with Simon Fraser, Northwest Nazarene and UC-Colorado Springs finishing the poll.

The field for the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Championship will be announced on Monday, Nov. 7 with the online selection show streamed on NCAA.com. The tournament Champions from the Lone Star Conference, Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, California Collegiate Athletic Association, PAC West, and Great Northwest Athletic Conference will receive automatic bids with the final five teams being determined by the NCAA selection committee.

WT hosts Oklahoma Christian for Senior Day at The Pitch. The match starts at 7 pm with senior recognition at halftime.