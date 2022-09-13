Men’s Soccer Sits at #25 in Recent Coaches Poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The University of Indianapolis men’s soccer team sits at No. 25 in the recent United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll, officials announced on Tuesday.
The Hounds (2-1-1) were ranked No. 5 in the previous poll and make the drop down after falling to unranked Maryville (MO) at home this past Sunday. Despite this, the Hounds remain as the only team in the poll from the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC).
UIndy is set to return to action this Sunday as the team will battle McKendree at home beginning at 2:30 pm ET.
|RK
|SCHOOL
|PREV
|WLT
|1
|California State University-Los Angeles
|1
|5-0-0
|2
|Palm Beach Atlantic University
|2
|5-0-0
|3
|Franklin Pierce University
|3
|7-0-0
|4
|Davis & Elkins College
|8
|4-0-0
|5
|Midwestern State University
|6
|5-0-0
|6
|Lenoir-Rhyne University
|7
|4-0-1
|7
|California State University-Dominguez Hills
|10
|6-0-0
|8
|Rollins College
|22
|5-0-1
|9
|Saginaw Valley State University
|13
|5-0-1
|10
|Colorado Mesa University
|18
|4-1-0
|11
|Cal Poly Pomona
|15
|5-0-1
|12
|Mercyhurst University
|4
|5-0-1
|13
|University of Charleston
|11
|4-1-0
|14
|Lee University
|NO
|4-0-1
|15
|Southern Connecticut State University
|16
|3-0-2
|16
|Northeastern State University
|23
|2-1-1
|17
|University of Wisconsin-Parkside
|24
|5-1-0
|18
|West Texas A&M University
|14
|2-1-2
|19
|Carson-Newman University
|NO
|3-1-2
|20
|Florida Tech
|17
|3-0-2
|21
|St. Mary’s University (Texas)
|NO
|1-0-2
|22
|Walsh University
|NO
|5-0-1
|23
|Western Washington University
|NO
|3-0-2
|24
|Mercy College
|RV
|4-1-1
|25
|UIndy
|5
|2-1-1
Records shown are through games of Sept. 11, 2022
Also receiving votes: Fort Hays State University, Nova Southeastern University, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, Post University, Rogers State University, North Greenville University, California State University-San Bernardino