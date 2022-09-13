Men’s Soccer Sits at #25 in Recent Coaches Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The University of Indianapolis men’s soccer team sits at No. 25 in the recent United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll, officials announced on Tuesday.

The Hounds (2-1-1) were ranked No. 5 in the previous poll and make the drop down after falling to unranked Maryville (MO) at home this past Sunday. Despite this, the Hounds remain as the only team in the poll from the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC).

UIndy is set to return to action this Sunday as the team will battle McKendree at home beginning at 2:30 pm ET.

RK SCHOOL PREV WLT 1 California State University-Los Angeles 1 5-0-0 2 Palm Beach Atlantic University 2 5-0-0 3 Franklin Pierce University 3 7-0-0 4 Davis & Elkins College 8 4-0-0 5 Midwestern State University 6 5-0-0 6 Lenoir-Rhyne University 7 4-0-1 7 California State University-Dominguez Hills 10 6-0-0 8 Rollins College 22 5-0-1 9 Saginaw Valley State University 13 5-0-1 10 Colorado Mesa University 18 4-1-0 11 Cal Poly Pomona 15 5-0-1 12 Mercyhurst University 4 5-0-1 13 University of Charleston 11 4-1-0 14 Lee University NO 4-0-1 15 Southern Connecticut State University 16 3-0-2 16 Northeastern State University 23 2-1-1 17 University of Wisconsin-Parkside 24 5-1-0 18 West Texas A&M University 14 2-1-2 19 Carson-Newman University NO 3-1-2 20 Florida Tech 17 3-0-2 21 St. Mary’s University (Texas) NO 1-0-2 22 Walsh University NO 5-0-1 23 Western Washington University NO 3-0-2 24 Mercy College RV 4-1-1 25 UIndy 5 2-1-1

Records shown are through games of Sept. 11, 2022

Also receiving votes: Fort Hays State University, Nova Southeastern University, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, Post University, Rogers State University, North Greenville University, California State University-San Bernardino