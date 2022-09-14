Men’s Soccer Shuts Out New Hampshire At Home, 1-0

Next Game: at Villanova University 9/17/2022 | 2:00 PM Sept. 17 (Sat) / 2:00 PM at Villanova University

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College men’s soccer team defeated New Hampshire 1-0 on Tuesday night (Sept. 13) at Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. The Friars improve to 2-2-2 overall in 2022.

SCORE

Providence 1 | New Hampshire 0

RECORDS

Providence 2-2-2 | New Hampshire 2-3-0

VENUE

Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium | Providence, RI

GAME FLOW & NOTES

– The Friars notched an early lead in the 13thth minute after Gil Santos (Parede, Portugal) took a bicycle kick from the center of the penalty box to score after a cross from Luis Garcia (Gran Canaria, Spain).

– Despite the 3-2 advantage in corner kicks by the Wildcats in the first half, the Friars were able to outshoot them 5-3.

– There was an aggressive start to the second half after the Friars received two yellow cards in the first 15 minutes.

-The Wildcats received a red card in the 61stSt minute, leading them to play with a man down This gave the Friars an 11 on 10 advantage for the remaining 29 minutes.

– The Wildcats maintained the corner kick edge on the Friars 4-2 in the second half but the Providence defense remained strong not allowing any shots on goal.

– Lukas Burns (Cinnaminson, NJ) had a large impact on the defensive pace of the Friars as he was able to clear multiple tie ups in the Friar penalty box.

– The Friars were able to prevent multiple last minute pushes from New Hampshire despite the Wildcats having possession of the ball the majority of the time.

HOW THEY SCORED

(1-0) – Providence – 12:03/1St – Gil Santos (Parede, Portugal) got the ball to the back of the net for the first time this season from a bicycle kick inside the penalty box after a long cross from Luis Garcia .

GOALKEEPERS

New Hampshire – Jassem Koleilat – 2 saves, 1 goals allowed

Providence – Lukas Burns – 1 save, 0 goals allowed

STAT COMPARISON

New Hampshire-

Shots: 6

Shots on goal: 1

Corner kicks: 7

Fouls: 11

Clays: 2

Providence-

Shots: 5

Shots on goal: 3

Corner kicks: 4

Fouls: 11

Clays: 1



WHAT’S NEXT

The Friars will open BIG EAST play on the road at Villanova on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 2:00 pm before returning home to face Seton Hall the following weekend on Saturday Sept. 24 at 7:00 p.m

