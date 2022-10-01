Men’s Soccer Shuts Out DePaul, 1-0

Next Game: at the University of Connecticut 10/5/2022 | 7:00 am October 05 (Wed) / 7:00 at University of Connecticut

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College men’s soccer team defeated DePaul, 1-0, on Saturday, Oct. 1 is Wish Field in Chicago, Ill. Ramzi Qawasmy (Lansdale, Pa.) scored the Lone goal for the Friars.

SCORE

Providence 1 | DePaul 0

RECORDS

Providence 3-2-4 (1-0-2 BIG EAST) | DePaul 3-3-3 (0-1-1 BIG EAST)

VENUE

Wish Field | Chicago, Ill.

GAME FLOW & NOTES

– Providence had possession of the ball in their Offensive end of the pitch for the majority of the game.

– The Friars were fouled in the Blue Demons’ penalty box, allowing Ramzi Qawasmy to convert on a penalty kick for the Friars’ lone goal in the 73rd minute.

– Goalkeeper Lukas Burns (Cinnaminson, NJ) had two saves, posting his fourth shutout of the season.

– The Friars outshot the Blue Demons 10-6 (5-2 on target).

– Providence held a 3-2 corner kick edge over DePaul.

HOW THEY SCORED

(1-0) – Providence – 73:03/2n.d – Ramzi Qawasmy got the ball to the back of the net on a penalty kick after a foul in the box.

GOALKEEPERS

DePaul–Gandhi Cruz–4 saves, 1 goal allowed

Providence – Lukas Burns – 2 saves, 0 goals allowed

STAT COMPARISON

DePaul-

Shots: 6

Shots on goal: 2

Corner kicks: 2

Fouls: 7

Clay: 4

Providence-

Shots: 10

Shots on goal: 5

Corner kicks: 3

Fouls: 6

Clays: 2

WHAT’S NEXT

The Friars will return to the East Coast to take on Connecticut at Joseph J. Morrone Stadium in Storrs, Conn. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

-GO FRIARS!-