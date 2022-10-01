Men’s Soccer Shuts Out DePaul, 1-0
PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College men’s soccer team defeated DePaul, 1-0, on Saturday, Oct. 1 is Wish Field in Chicago, Ill. Ramzi Qawasmy (Lansdale, Pa.) scored the Lone goal for the Friars.
SCORE
Providence 1 | DePaul 0
RECORDS
Providence 3-2-4 (1-0-2 BIG EAST) | DePaul 3-3-3 (0-1-1 BIG EAST)
VENUE
Wish Field | Chicago, Ill.
GAME FLOW & NOTES
– Providence had possession of the ball in their Offensive end of the pitch for the majority of the game.
– The Friars were fouled in the Blue Demons’ penalty box, allowing Ramzi Qawasmy to convert on a penalty kick for the Friars’ lone goal in the 73rd minute.
– Goalkeeper Lukas Burns (Cinnaminson, NJ) had two saves, posting his fourth shutout of the season.
– The Friars outshot the Blue Demons 10-6 (5-2 on target).
– Providence held a 3-2 corner kick edge over DePaul.
HOW THEY SCORED
(1-0) – Providence – 73:03/2n.d – Ramzi Qawasmy got the ball to the back of the net on a penalty kick after a foul in the box.
GOALKEEPERS
DePaul–Gandhi Cruz–4 saves, 1 goal allowed
Providence – Lukas Burns – 2 saves, 0 goals allowed
STAT COMPARISON
DePaul-
Shots: 6
Shots on goal: 2
Corner kicks: 2
Fouls: 7
Clay: 4
Providence-
Shots: 10
Shots on goal: 5
Corner kicks: 3
Fouls: 6
Clays: 2
WHAT’S NEXT
The Friars will return to the East Coast to take on Connecticut at Joseph J. Morrone Stadium in Storrs, Conn. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
