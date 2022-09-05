Men’s Soccer Shuts Out Barry to Finish Florida Trip Unbeaten

Next Game: at the Lincoln Memorial 9/7/2022 | 3:30 PM Sept. 07 (Wed) / 3:30 PM at Lincoln Memorial History

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer finished its two-game trip through South Florida unbeaten as Juan Basabe turned his first clean sheet of the year in a 2-0 win over Barry. Ivan Rubio and Dani Fernandez were the goal scorers for the Bears, who improved to 2-0-1 on the year. Basabe made a season-high six saves in the win for the Bears.

STATS AND INFO

The two teams played to a scoreless tie in the first half. Both teams had two shots on goal in the first half, with the best scoring chance for LR coming from Carles Montoliu Lobo in the first two minutes of the game.

The Bears had a 2-1 edge in corner kicks in the first half, and committed seven fouls to Barry's five.

Basabe faced two quick shots in the first five minutes of the second half, but he fended them both off.

Rubio found the back of the net for his first career goal 12 minutes into the half. After a foul by Barry, the Bears beautifully executed a set piece that saw Juan Hoyos tip a pass to Rubio, who found the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.

Fernandez found the back of the net just over 10 minutes later after a similar situation, a set play for LR. It was Fernandez's first of the year and third of his career.

Basabe made three more saves after the lead was 2-0, but the Bear defense swallowed up Barry for his first clean sheet of the year.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

This was Basabe’s seventh career clean sheet.

This was the sixth all-time meeting between Barry and Lenoir-Rhyne, and Barry still holds a 4-2 edge. However, the Bears have won the last two meetings, both shutouts. LR beat Barry 1-0 in overtime in Hickory in 2019 most recently, and the most recent meeting before that was in 2001.

Fernandez, the SAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, scored just two goals in the fall of 2021 after going without one in the spring of 2021.

Barry had six yellow cards in the game, the most an LR opponent has had all season.

The Bears handed the Bucs their first loss of the season tonight. Barry had previously beaten regional foe Francis Marion (2-0) and SAC foe Anderson (3-2).

Tonight was head coach Jack Winter ‘s 58th win at the helm of the Bears, and 28 of those wins have been in shutout fashion.

UP NEXT: LR has a quick turnaround as they travel to Harrogate, Tennessee on Wednesday (9/7) to open SAC play against Lincoln Memorial at 3:30 pm