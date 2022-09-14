Men’s Soccer Shutout in 2–0 loss Against Hamilton College

Next Game: SUNY Brockport 9/16/2022 | 4:00 P.M Sept. 16 (Fri) / 4:00 PM SUNY Brockport History

ITHACA, NY – The Ithaca College men’s soccer team dropped a home game against Hamilton College on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Higgins Stadium, falling 2–0. The Bombers record moves to 0–4–1 and have lost their last four contests.

The Continentals outshot the Bombers 13–6, putting six on goal to the Bombers three as well. The visitors also had the advantage in corner kicks in 3–1, and committed fewer fouls, 9–10. Junior goalkeeper Ian Whitfield stopped four of six shots on goal for the Bombers, and offensively, first years Jared Krasnove and Andrew Kusek and junior Christian Leach recorded shots on goal.

In the first half, the Continentals got the first chance of the game, testing the Bombers defense early, recording three shots, one on goal, through the first 14 minutes. Ithaca was able to get a couple looks of their own, with two shots going wide from the senior Jack McCarthy and junior Reefe Harrison . The first yellow card of the game was given out at the 33-minute mark to the senior Aidan Keenan . The teams would enter Halftime scoreless, as the Continentals outshot the Bombers 6–4, but the Bombers had the only corner kick of the half.

Quickly into the second half, Krasnove put a header on target, but it was saved just five minutes in. Six minutes later, Whitfield made a stop, but he stepped over the end line while making the save attempt, giving Hamilton the lead with 34 minutes left. The Bombers had a chance to tie just two minutes later, but Kusek’s shot was saved, as well as Leach’s attempt shortly after. Just over 64 minutes into the game, Whitfield saved a shot on goal from the Continentals, but the rebound was put home to extend their lead 2–0.

The Bombers will look to get their first win of the year on Friday against the 2–0–3 SUNY Brockport as they will return to Carp Wood Field at 4 pm.