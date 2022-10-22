Men’s Soccer Settles For 1-1 Draw At Boston College

Next Game: at William & Mary 10/25/2022 | 6 P.M FLO SPORTS October 25 (Tue) / 6 PM at William & Mary

NEWTON, Mass. – A pair of first-half goals resulted in a 1-1 draw between the University of North Carolina men’s soccer team and Boston College in Newton, Mass., on Friday evening at the Newton Soccer Complex, with both teams picking up a point in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Following the tie, the Tar Heels now sit at 6-4-4 (2-2-3) on the year while the Eagles move to 3-6-4 (1-4-2).

Carolina got on the board early, taking advantage of a set piece to jump out to a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute. Ernest Bawa’s free kick from nearly 35 yards out found Akeim Clarke inside the box, who sent a header into the lower left for his third goal of the season.

Capitalizing on a similar set piece sequence, Boston College evened the score in the 26th minute after a header from ACC leading scorer Stefan Sigurdarson. Despite firing off six shots – including four on target – to their host’s three in the opening frame, the Tar Heels were unable to regain the lead.

UNC could not find the Strike it was looking for during the final 45 minutes. The lone shot on goal came from an Ahmad Al-Qaq header in the 83rd minute that was ultimately stopped after a diving save from BC keeper Brennan Klein.

Andrew Cordes , who finished with three saves between the posts, had two big stops in the second half to deny Sigurdarson another scoring opportunity. Klein concluded the match with four saves.

It proved to be a scrappy 90-minute battle with both teams recording 17 fouls and Boston College being shown four yellow cards, including a red card issued to Diego Ochoa in the game’s final minute.

Carolina wraps up its four-game road stretch with a trip to William & Mary on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The penultimate regular-season contest is set to begin at 7 pm ET at Albert-Daly Field in Williamsburg, Va.

