Men’s Soccer Set to Open GLVC Play Against Maryville on Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS – With three non-conference games in the books, the No. 5 The University of Indianapolis men’s soccer team is now preparing for one of its biggest tests of the season. The Hounds will open play in the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) at home on Sunday at 2:30 pm against the Maryville Saints, who have proven to be a strong test for UIndy in the past few seasons.

Despite prevailing a season ago as the conference regular season and tournament champions, the Hounds dropped a 3-2 decision against the Saints to cap off the regular season. This loss was significant in the fact that it snapped a 28-game GLVC streak where the Hounds had not lost a game.

The Heartbreak in this rivalry goes further for UIndy, who lost a chance at the 2020-21 GLVC tournament Championship after falling against the Saints in the Championship match. After neither team could break a 1-1 tie, Maryville prevailed with a 5-3 result in penalty kicks.

Now in 2022, The Greyhounds will enter the match at 2-0-1 while the Saints hold a 1-3-0 record. Both teams tied for the top spot in the GLVC preseason coaches poll.