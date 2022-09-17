Men’s Soccer Set To Open BIG EAST Play At Villanova

PROVIDENCE, RI.— The Providence College men’s soccer team will open BIG EAST play against Villanova at 2:00 pm on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Higgins Soccer Complex in Villanova, Pa.

SCOUTING THE FRIARS… The Friars are looking to remain in the win column as they open BIG EAST play against Villanova on Saturday. Providence is 1-1 in their last two games played at Chapey Field. On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Friars fell to Brown, 1-0. In their most recent game against New Hampshire (Sept. 13), Gil Santos (Parede, Portugal) scored his first goal of the season and the lone goal to put the Friars on top, 1-0. Lukas Burns (Cinnaminson, NJ) also posted his third shutout of the season in the game against the Wildcats. The Friars kick off the BIG EAST Slate with a 2-2-2 record in the non-conference games.

The Friars have had six different athletes score in the first eight games. Junior Gevork Diarbian (Cranston, RI) leads the Friars with five points on two goals and one assist. In addition to Diarbian and Santos, sophomore Thomas Tulgar (Bergenfield, NJ), Junior Brendan McSorley (Randolph, NJ) and Graduate students Nick Benjamin (Stonington, Conn.) and Ramzi Qawasmy (Lansdale, Pa.) have also scored for the Friars. Luis Garcia (Gran Canaria, Spain) leads the team in assists with three.

FRIARS PICKED FIRST IN BIG EAST PRESEASON POLL… The BIG EAST Conference announced its 2022 Men’s Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Friars were picked to finish first in the BIG EAST with Ramzi Qawasmy , Luis Garcia and Gevork Diarbian earning selections for the Preseason All-BIG EAST Team. Qawasmy was also selected as a Preseason Co-Defensive Player of the Year. In addition, Qawasmy, Garcia and Diarbian landed spots on the United Soccer Coaches Players to Watch Lists for Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards, respectfully.

NEWCOMERS… Nick Benjamin has made an immediate impact for the Friars in the non-conference schedule. He’s notched four points so far this season on one goal and two assists. Benjamin scored the first goal of the season, and his first goal in a Friar uniform, in the season-opener against Colgate. In the 4-0 shutout against Siena, Benjamin was responsible for two assists on goals by McSorley and Tulgar. Tomas Magnusson (Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland) has also been a factor for the Friars after logging 161 minutes in the two most recent games. Brian Lopez has been a consistent sub-in for the Friars, averaging 25 minutes a game.

Series History vs. Villanova

Last Meeting: (Providence, RI) – 2021 – Providence 0 | Villanova 0

All Time Series: Friars lead, 17-12-3

SCOUNTING THE WILDCATS… The Wildcats enter Saturday’s game with a 2-2-1 overall record. Villanova has gone 2-0 in their home games played at Higgins Soccer Complex. They have wins against Northwestern University on Sept. 5 and NJIT on Sept 14.

Graduate student goalkeeper Kent Dickey has played in all five games for the Wildcats and currently leads the BIG EAST in saves with 25, averaging a .893 save percentage. Sophomore forward Balthi Saunders currently leads Villanova with six points on two goals and two assists. Villanova has had four other players score in 2022. Senior Lyam MacKinnon, an All-BIG EAST Preseason Team Selection, has four points after he scored two goals in the 4-0 shutout against Northwestern.

WHAT’S NEXT… The Friars will return home to take on Seton Hall on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:00 pm before traveling to Chicago, Ill. to face DePaul the following weekend on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2:00 pm (ET).